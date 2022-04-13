Support local journalism. Join the Metro Times Press Club.

Report: Mobile health clinics reach vulnerable Michigan communities

What began as testing sites in the early days of COVID-19 over time transitioned to a "vision of patient-centric, portable population health"

By on Wed, Apr 13, 2022 at 8:33 am

click to enlarge Wayne Health Mobile Units have administered more than 14,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. - WAYNE HEALTH
Wayne Health
Wayne Health Mobile Units have administered more than 14,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

An analysis of mobile health clinics launched in the Detroit metro area during the pandemic finds it's a model that can deliver health screenings and health care and could be replicated in other communities.

The Wayne Health Mobile Units are specially equipped vans with medical equipment and professionals. They began as testing sites for front-line workers in the early days of COVID-19, out of a partnership between Wayne State University and Ford Motor Co. Over time, they transitioned to what Dr. Phillip Levy, a professor of emergency medicine and assistant vice president for translational science and clinical research innovation at Wayne state and chief innovation officer for Wayne State University Physician Group, called a "vision of patient-centric, portable population health."

"If they have comorbidities and need doctors' appointments or health care," said Levy, who runs the program, "can we provide linkages around that? If they have food insecurity, can we help them get food access, so that we can really be delivering on the holistic approaches that are needed in order to keep this person healthy and avoid complications?"

Levy noted they have a Patient Portal for folks to register online, but appointments are not necessary, and they don't require insurance or identification — which can be barriers to care. He added that bringing care into communities also reduces the barriers of transportation time and cost.

Beyond testing and treatment for COVID, Levy said the Mobile Health Units do blood screenings for high cholesterol, diabetes, and kidney disease and provide prevention infrastructure — as well as blood pressure screenings for hypertension. He said they also are building out HIV screening and treatment, and have started working with the state's needle-exchange program.

"Can we use these vehicles to reach vulnerable communities of IV drug users," he said, "not to distribute needles alone, but to test for HIV and hepatitis C and B, and provide medical linkages to care?"

Levy pointed out that 40% to 50% of the people who visit the Mobile Health Units come from areas where the social vulnerability index is extremely high. For other communities looking to replicate the program, he said building trust over time is important, and can be done with the help of faith groups and community-based organizations.

"Communities know that when the Wayne Health vans come, they're not coming for one time, they're going to be there, maybe for several days in a row," he said. "But we're going to be back over and over again, providing these resources to community members."

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, or TikTok.

Scroll to read more Michigan News articles
Join the Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News & Views Slideshows

Opinions about Michigan that will get you canceled

Opinions about Michigan that will get you canceled
All the Detroit Tigers fans we saw celebrating Opening Day 2022

All the Detroit Tigers fans we saw celebrating Opening Day 2022
All the anti-war protesters we saw at the Stand With Ukraine rally in downtown Detroit

All the anti-war protesters we saw at the Stand With Ukraine rally in downtown Detroit
The Dooby Awards 2021: Celebrating Michigan&#146;s most dubious denizens

The Dooby Awards 2021: Celebrating Michigan’s most dubious denizens

News & Views Slideshows

Opinions about Michigan that will get you canceled

Opinions about Michigan that will get you canceled
All the Detroit Tigers fans we saw celebrating Opening Day 2022

All the Detroit Tigers fans we saw celebrating Opening Day 2022
All the anti-war protesters we saw at the Stand With Ukraine rally in downtown Detroit

All the anti-war protesters we saw at the Stand With Ukraine rally in downtown Detroit
The Dooby Awards 2021: Celebrating Michigan&#146;s most dubious denizens

The Dooby Awards 2021: Celebrating Michigan’s most dubious denizens

News & Views Slideshows

Opinions about Michigan that will get you canceled

Opinions about Michigan that will get you canceled
All the Detroit Tigers fans we saw celebrating Opening Day 2022

All the Detroit Tigers fans we saw celebrating Opening Day 2022
All the anti-war protesters we saw at the Stand With Ukraine rally in downtown Detroit

All the anti-war protesters we saw at the Stand With Ukraine rally in downtown Detroit
The Dooby Awards 2021: Celebrating Michigan&#146;s most dubious denizens

The Dooby Awards 2021: Celebrating Michigan’s most dubious denizens

Trending

Fundraiser seeks to help struggling ex-Detroit Tiger who never gave up on baseball

By Steve Neavling

Former Detroit Tiger Ike Blessitt stands in his backyard next to a batting cage.

Twelfth Starbucks in Michigan moves to unionize

By Randiah Camille Green

More Starbucks workers in Michigan are joining the unionization wave.

Fox News is gaslighting America

By Jeffrey C. Billman

Fox News is gaslighting America

Michigan is among the top states for exonerating people for wrongful convictions

By Steve Neavling

Eleven defendants were exonerated in Michigan for wrongful convictions in 2021.

Also in News & Views

The GOP’s attack on LGBTQ+ issues in schools is a natural follow-up to the critical race theory bogeyman

By Jeffrey C. Billman

Republicans are, in bad faith, criticizing Democrats and "woke corporations" for "overreacting" to efforts to protect kids from predators.

Medicare for All is on the come up

By Abdul El-Sayed

Medicare for All is on the come up

How worried should I be about a gonorrhea outbreak at a sex party?

By Dan Savage

Cautious swinger.

Doing his own research

By Tom Tomorrow

Doing his own research
More

Digital Issue

April 13, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us