Rep. Matt Maddock booted from House GOP caucus

Maddock’s removal comes after he and his wife Meshawn were front and center at the party’s early endorsement convention in Grand Rapids

By on Thu, Apr 28, 2022 at 9:15 am

State Rep. Matt Maddock attends a right-wing rally at the state Capitol, Feb. 8, 2022.
Laina G. Stebbins
State Rep. Matt Maddock attends a right-wing rally at the state Capitol, Feb. 8, 2022.

State Rep. Matt Maddock (R-Milford) has been removed from the House GOP caucus, the Advance has confirmed.

“As to the reason, the caucus doesn’t discuss internal issues,” said Gideon D’Assandro, spokesperson for House Speaker Jason Wentworth (R-Clare) on Wednesday.

There have been reports that Maddock shared details from confidential caucus meetings. Maddock’s page on the House GOP website has been stripped down and is no longer active.

Maddock’s removal Tuesday comes after he and his wife, Michigan Republican Party Co-Chair Meshawn Maddock, were front and center at the party’s early endorsement convention in Grand Rapids over the weekend.

Rep. Maddock is vying to replace the term-limited Wentworth as speaker, and has the endorsement of former President Donald Trump. State Rep. Matt Hall (R-Marshall), who ran the House Oversight Committee hearing in December 2020 where Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani and others aired unfounded election conspiracies, also is running for the post.

Maddock did not return a request for comment.

Removals from the GOP caucus are rare. The last GOP member to be kicked out was former state Rep. Larry Inman (R-Williamsburg), who was indicted on three corruption charges in 2019 but was eventually acquitted in December that year.

This story was originally published by Michigan Advance. It is republished with permission.

