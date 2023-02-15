Pistons and Red Wings are helping Detroit’s homeless dogs

click to enlarge
Steve Neavling
One of dozens of dogs at the Detroit Animal Care and Control shelter.
The Detroit Pistons and Red Wings are teaming up to help homeless dogs in the city.
The two teams are working with Friends of Detroit Animal Care and Control, a nonprofit that works with the city’s shelter to help animals that are in need of a permanent home.
On March 9, the nonprofit is celebrating National Pet Adoption Week with the Pistons during their game against the Charlotte Hornets. Starting at $20, the ticket packages
include a donation to Friends of Detroit Animal Care and Control, a post-game free throw, and a Pistons gift.
On March 23, the Red Wings will celebrate National Puppy Day with the nonprofit during their game against the St. Louis Blues. The tickets start at $39
and include a donation to Detroit Animal Care and Control and a Red Wings beach blanket.
Friends of Detroit Animal Care and Control says the proceeds will directly benefit animals in the city by providing medical care and supplies for dogs at the shelter.
“Partnering with these teams means the world to Friends of DACC,” Detroit Animal Care and Control Executive Director Dana Eldred said in a statement Wednesday. “It’s a win for Detroit and a win for Detroit’s animals.”
At any given time, dozens of homeless dogs are held at the shelter.
Like many shelters across the nation, Detroit’s shelter has been without a veterinarian
for more than a month. The city is looking for a new veterinarian, a senior veterinarian, and a veterinary technician after its previous employees left.
