Pepsi-flavored ketchup is coming to Detroit’s Comerica Park

Nobody asked for this

By on Tue, Jun 27, 2023 at 11:29 am

click to enlarge Colachup, Pepsi's version of Frankenstein's monster. - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Colachup, Pepsi's version of Frankenstein's monster.

No, it’s not a joke. It’s very real. And it is as exactly… intriguing as it sounds.

Pepsi, in an effort to show “hot dogs go best with Pepsi,” has crafted their own condiment in partnership with the business unit of the Culinary Institute of America. It’s called “colachup.” And much like hot dogs, we don’t know what’s in it, although its flavor is described by a press release as the “the iconic sweet, citrusy taste of a crisp, refreshing Pepsi-Cola directly onto their hot dog.”.

“The concept is both simple and creative. The distinctive flavors and vibrant citrus blend of Pepsi enhances the bright and tangy characteristics of ketchup, offsetting the smokiness of the hot dog,” David Kamen, director of client experience for CIA Consulting, said in a press release. “It’s a whole new way to enjoy two American classics!”.

Now, we may be purists — and this reporter is admittedly already not a fan of ketchup — but wouldn’t the best way to show Pepsi goes best with the Fourth of July staple be to, we don’t know, just hand out Pepsi with some hot dogs?

Instead, we get this abomination. Not even Frankenstein himself would attempt such a feat…

If you’re brave enough to put yourself through a taste test, the colachup will be available on July 4 at Comerica Park. Look for a sample cart in section 139 at the ballpark, and please report back. For science. Godspeed…

