Support local journalism. Join the Metro Times Press Club.

Op-ed: Why abortion access matters and what we’re doing about it in Michigan

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has taken bold action to protect legal abortion in Michigan

By on Fri, Apr 22, 2022 at 3:29 pm

click to enlarge Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II. - COURTESY PHOTO
Courtesy photo
Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II.

In the coming weeks, the Supreme Court of the United States will issue a consequential decision on whether to overturn Roe v. Wade, which guarantees the constitutional right to an abortion. If the Supreme Court overturns Roe, an antiquated, extreme law still on the books in Michigan will outlaw abortion in virtually all cases, including rape and incest. No matter how we personally feel about abortion, we must come together to ensure our fellow Michiganders have the freedom to make healthcare decisions for themselves and their families without the interference of politicians in Lansing.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has taken bold action to protect legal abortion in Michigan. If abortion becomes illegal in Michigan, 2.2 million women in Michigan will lose access. Here is why that matters to me as someone who cares deeply about every Michigander’s right to bodily autonomy.

Related
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Whitmer takes steps to protect right to abortion as U.S. Supreme Court weighs ‘Roe v. Wade’: The governor is asking Michigan’s Supreme Court to weigh in before the U.S. Supreme Court does

First, it is important for women and families to make their own decisions about whether to become parents. Starting a family is one of the most important and personal decisions anyone can make. And having a child is the biggest economic decision a woman and a family will make in their lifetimes. If a woman is forced to continue a pregnancy against her will, it can have devastating consequences, including keeping families in poverty and making it harder for women and families to make ends meet. With many Michigan families trying to make every penny count, we must ensure Michiganders can make these major decisions for themselves and their families.

Second, since the beginning of my career, I have fought for equity and justice for marginalized and underrepresented communities. Access to abortion is a critical component of our fight for equality. When we deny women the ability to make their own decisions about their bodies and lives, we treat them as second-class citizens. This matters to everyone of every gender who cares about equal rights. Women of color are disproportionately impacted by attacks on abortion access, and people with low incomes feel the effects in enormous ways, like being unable to afford reproductive healthcare or traveling out of state to receive it. This is about justice, gender equality, racial equality, and economic equality. We must continue our work to promote equity and justice in every Michigan community. Let us build a Michigan where no one must grapple with the racial, income, or gender-based health disparities we have worked so hard to end.

Finally, it’s what we believe. Michiganders pride ourselves in coming together and standing up for our neighbors and fellow citizens. Again and again, we have proven our capacity to help each other and overcome our shared challenges. Seven in 10 Michiganders support the rights affirmed by Roe v. Wade. The issue is settled among Michiganders who have made it clear that we must protect our communities’ access to abortion care.

At the end of the day, protecting the freedom of women and families to make their own decisions is the right thing to do. When any one of us loses our constitutional rights, it hurts all of us. Governor Whitmer and I ran for public office because we wanted to stand up and do what is right. We will continue to uphold the oaths we swore, and we will continue to put Michiganders first, no matter what.

Garlin Gilchrist II is the Lieutenant Governor of Michigan.

Related
A Planned Parenthood rally in 2017.

Planned Parenthood of Michigan and ACLU file lawsuits to block 90-year-old felony abortion ban: Michigan prosecutors pledge not to enforce ‘archaic abortion laws’ if ‘Roe v. Wade’ gets overturned

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, or TikTok.

About The Author

Garlin Gilchrist II

Garlin Gilchrist II is the 64th Lieutenant Governor of Michigan.
More
Scroll to read more Politics & Elections articles
Join the Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News & Views Slideshows

Social Kitchen 225 E. Maple Rd., Birmingham; 248-594-4200; socialkitchenandbar.com Chicken and waffles are a brunch favorite, but at Social Kitchen, it’s more than a brunchtime entree — it’s also a cocktail. Social takes what we know about a typical old fashioned and elevates it by adding crispy fried chicken and a waffle biscuit. Photo via Google Maps

30 essential Detroit area brunches you should have tried by now
Opinions about Michigan that will get you canceled

Opinions about Michigan that will get you canceled
All the Detroit Tigers fans we saw celebrating Opening Day 2022

All the Detroit Tigers fans we saw celebrating Opening Day 2022
All the anti-war protesters we saw at the Stand With Ukraine rally in downtown Detroit

All the anti-war protesters we saw at the Stand With Ukraine rally in downtown Detroit

News & Views Slideshows

Social Kitchen 225 E. Maple Rd., Birmingham; 248-594-4200; socialkitchenandbar.com Chicken and waffles are a brunch favorite, but at Social Kitchen, it’s more than a brunchtime entree — it’s also a cocktail. Social takes what we know about a typical old fashioned and elevates it by adding crispy fried chicken and a waffle biscuit. Photo via Google Maps

30 essential Detroit area brunches you should have tried by now
Opinions about Michigan that will get you canceled

Opinions about Michigan that will get you canceled
All the Detroit Tigers fans we saw celebrating Opening Day 2022

All the Detroit Tigers fans we saw celebrating Opening Day 2022
All the anti-war protesters we saw at the Stand With Ukraine rally in downtown Detroit

All the anti-war protesters we saw at the Stand With Ukraine rally in downtown Detroit

News & Views Slideshows

Social Kitchen 225 E. Maple Rd., Birmingham; 248-594-4200; socialkitchenandbar.com Chicken and waffles are a brunch favorite, but at Social Kitchen, it’s more than a brunchtime entree — it’s also a cocktail. Social takes what we know about a typical old fashioned and elevates it by adding crispy fried chicken and a waffle biscuit. Photo via Google Maps

30 essential Detroit area brunches you should have tried by now
Opinions about Michigan that will get you canceled

Opinions about Michigan that will get you canceled
All the Detroit Tigers fans we saw celebrating Opening Day 2022

All the Detroit Tigers fans we saw celebrating Opening Day 2022
All the anti-war protesters we saw at the Stand With Ukraine rally in downtown Detroit

All the anti-war protesters we saw at the Stand With Ukraine rally in downtown Detroit

Trending

Detroit illegally overtaxed homeowners $600M. They’re still waiting to be compensated.

By Steve Neavling

Detroit's foreclosure crisis was largely driven by overassessed properties.

Democrat McMorrow’s rousing anti-hate speech leads to $250,000 in donations in one day

By Steve Neavling

State Sen. Mallory McMorrow, D-Royal Oak.

Michigan GOP Senator condemned for falsely claiming Dems want to ‘groom and sexualize kindergartners’

By Steve Neavling

State Sen. Lana Theis, R-Brighton.

Michigan appeals court rejects election fraud lawsuit in Antrim County

By Steve Neavling

Trump supporters at a "Stop the Steal" rally in Detroit in November 2020.

Also in News & Views

Overtaxed homeowners and Red NOT Chili Peppers: The top 10 Metro Times headlines of the week

By Alex Washington

The Red NOT Chili Peppers, NOT the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Mask mandates lifted for local transit authorities in metro Detroit

By Steve Neavling

DDOT and QLINE on Woodward in Detroit.

Wayne State researchers explore novel groundwater monitoring method

By Lily Bohlke, Michigan News Connection

Gall on a Sugar Maple leaf.

What America’s student loan debacle can teach us about neoliberalism

By Abdul El-Sayed

Neoliberalism created a debt colossus we keep kicking down the road.
More

Digital Issue

April 20, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us