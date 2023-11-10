Oakland County Sheriff’s Office tests new OPVEE drug to fight opioid overdoses

The law enforcement agency is the first in the U.S. to use the new treatment, which is more effective than Narcan

By on Fri, Nov 10, 2023 at 4:39 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Oakland County Sheriff’s Office deputies will now be equipped with a life-saving drug called OPVEE. - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Oakland County Sheriff’s Office deputies will now be equipped with a life-saving drug called OPVEE.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office has unveiled a pioneering treatment to save lives amid the ongoing opioid overdose epidemic.

On Friday, the law enforcement agency announced that its deputies will now be equipped with a new drug called OPVEE to treat overdoses, the first in the nation to do so.

The nasal spray is similar to naloxone, also known by the brand name Narcan, but much more effective. According to Sheriff Michael Bouchard, “instead of having to use three or four doses of Narcan we can use one [OPVEE].” OPVEE also stays in the system as long as 10 hours, as opposed to naloxone, which is in the system for up to 90 minutes.

Bouchard helped lead a legislative effort in Michigan in 2014 to allow police officers to administer life-saving drugs like as Narcan.

“Advances such as this new medication allow us the opportunity to save more lives and give them a second chance,” Bouchard said in a statement. “When I first pushed to allow law enforcement to administer a drug to save lives, oddly there was pushback. Now, everyone understands the scope of this national health emergency and how many lives are affected. We all must do everything in our power to help those struggling with substance abuse disorder.”

For the pilot program, the Sheriff’s Office has partnered with Indivior, the Virginia-based manufacturer of OPVEE, in addition to the Alliance of Coalitions for Healthy Communities and Oakland Community Health Network, which paid an initial $7,500 for 100 boxes of the drug.

“The availability of OPVEE in Oakland County, Michigan represents a significant step in our efforts to address today’s era of opioid overdoses,” said Nina DeLorenzo, Indivior’s chief global impact officer. “OPVEE will now be carried by the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office and the participation of law enforcement is critical in this fight as they are often the first people responding to overdoses in our communities.”

About 1,200 officers, including road patrol, corrections, and reserve deputies have already been trained in the use of Narcan. Training in OPVEE is already underway and expected to be completed in about a month, the agency says.

OPVEE can be used for both natural and synthetic opioid overdoses. According to the National Center on Health Statistics, overdoses involving synthetic opioids like fentanyl increased more than seven-fold between 2015 and 2021, accounting for two-thirds of all overdose deaths, which totaled nearly 107,000 in 2021.

Subscribe to Metro Times newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Lee DeVito

Leyland “Lee” DeVito is the editor in chief of Detroit Metro Times since 2016. His writing has also been published in Hour Detroit, VICE, In These Times, and New City. He once asked porn star Stormy Daniels to spank him with an issue of Metro Times. She obliged...
Scroll to read more Metro Detroit News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Brazen Grosse Pointe group gets green light for parking lot in historic corner of Detroit

By Steve Neavling

A rendering of the proposed A. Paul and Carol C. Schaap Center for the Performing Arts along the Detroit and Grosse Pointe Park border.

Michigan Muslim leaders pledge to ‘abandon Biden,’ regardless of the consequences

By Steve Neavling

Muslims and Palestinian Christians from metro Detroit pledged to oust President Biden at the polls for refusing to call on a ceasefire in Gaza.

Detroit police say they have Samantha Woll murder suspect in custody

By Lee DeVito

Samantha Woll poses at Detroit’s Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue.

Most U.S. voters join Rashida Tlaib’s call for a ceasefire in Gaza, according to polls

By Lee DeVito

U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib is the lone Palestinian American in Congress.

Also in News & Views

Michigan Muslim leaders pledge to ‘abandon Biden,’ regardless of the consequences

By Steve Neavling

Muslims and Palestinian Christians from metro Detroit pledged to oust President Biden at the polls for refusing to call on a ceasefire in Gaza.

Democrats win mayoral races in Westland and Warren — and temporarily lose Michigan House majority

By Jon King, Michigan Advance

Rep. Lori Stone with UAW strikers.

Republicans and antisemitism

By Clay Jones

Republicans and antisemitism

The intractable conflict

By Tom Tomorrow

The intractable conflict
More

Digital Issue

November 8, 2023

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Threads icon Instagram Icon TikTok icon Apple News Icon LinkedIn icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us