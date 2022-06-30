Oakland County Executive mulls legal action over libelous, homophobic billboard

click to enlarge
Photo via tipster
The billboard labeled Coulter as a “groomer” who forced children to wear masks during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Oakland County Executive David Coulter said Thursday he’s considering legal action against a conservative activist and conspiracy theorist who was behind a mobile billboard
that made baseless, homophobic claims about him on Wednesday.
“This hateful billboard shows a reckless disregard for the truth,” Coulter’s spokesman Bill Mullan told Metro Times
in a statement. “Many people offended by this behavior have encouraged legal action. All options are being considered by the County Executive.”
For public officials to win a libel case, they must prove malicious intent or reckless disregard for the truth.
The man behind the billboard is George Brikho, a zealous Donald Trump supporter who has built a reputation for making outrageous claims against public officials, often using the same mobile billboard.
In May, the same truck
arrived outside the state Capitol claiming the 2020 election was a “coup” and alleged “mail-in ballot stuffing.” In April, the truck came to Lansing to support state Rep. Matt Maddock after he was removed
from the House Republican Caucus.
The most recent billboard labeled Coulter as a “groomer” who forced children to wear masks during the COVID-19 pandemic. The billboard also falsely suggested Coulter is on the Michigan Sex Offender Registry
.
“Keep David Coulter away from your children,” the billboard warned.
The billboard provided a link to a website that baselessly calls Coulter a “meth addict” and “perverted predator.”
Metro Times
couldn’t reach Brikho for comment.
