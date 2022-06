Oakland County Executive mulls legal action over libelous, homophobic billboard

click to enlarge Photo via tipster The billboard labeled Coulter as a “groomer” who forced children to wear masks during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Oakland County Executive David Coulter said Thursday he’s considering legal action against a conservative activist and conspiracy theorist who was behind a mobile billboard that made baseless, homophobic claims about him on Wednesday.“This hateful billboard shows a reckless disregard for the truth,” Coulter’s spokesman Bill Mullan toldin a statement. “Many people offended by this behavior have encouraged legal action. All options are being considered by the County Executive.”For public officials to win a libel case, they must prove malicious intent or reckless disregard for the truth.The man behind the billboard is George Brikho, a zealous Donald Trump supporter who has built a reputation for making outrageous claims against public officials, often using the same mobile billboard.In May, the same truck arrived outside the state Capitol claiming the 2020 election was a “coup” and alleged “mail-in ballot stuffing.” In April, the truck came to Lansing to support state Rep. Matt Maddock after he was removed from the House Republican Caucus.The most recent billboard labeled Coulter as a “groomer” who forced children to wear masks during the COVID-19 pandemic. The billboard also falsely suggested Coulter is on the Michigan Sex Offender Registry “Keep David Coulter away from your children,” the billboard warned.The billboard provided a link to a website that baselessly calls Coulter a “meth addict” and “perverted predator.”couldn’t reach Brikho for comment.