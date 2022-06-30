Support local journalism. Join the Metro Times Press Club.

Oakland County Executive mulls legal action over libelous, homophobic billboard

The most recent billboard labeled David Coulter as a ‘groomer’ who forced children to wear masks during the COVID-19 pandemic

By on Thu, Jun 30, 2022 at 1:31 pm

click to enlarge The billboard labeled Coulter as a “groomer” who forced children to wear masks during the COVID-19 pandemic. - PHOTO VIA TIPSTER
Photo via tipster
The billboard labeled Coulter as a “groomer” who forced children to wear masks during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Oakland County Executive David Coulter said Thursday he’s considering legal action against a conservative activist and conspiracy theorist who was behind a mobile billboard that made baseless, homophobic claims about him on Wednesday.

“This hateful billboard shows a reckless disregard for the truth,” Coulter’s spokesman Bill Mullan told Metro Times in a statement. “Many people offended by this behavior have encouraged legal action. All options are being considered by the County Executive.”

For public officials to win a libel case, they must prove malicious intent or reckless disregard for the truth.

The man behind the billboard is George Brikho, a zealous Donald Trump supporter who has built a reputation for making outrageous claims against public officials, often using the same mobile billboard.

In May, the same truck arrived outside the state Capitol claiming the 2020 election was a “coup” and alleged “mail-in ballot stuffing.”  In April, the truck came to Lansing to support state Rep. Matt Maddock after he was removed from the House Republican Caucus.

The most recent billboard labeled Coulter as a “groomer” who forced children to wear masks during the COVID-19 pandemic. The billboard also falsely suggested Coulter is on the Michigan Sex Offender Registry.

“Keep David Coulter away from your children,” the billboard warned.

The billboard provided a link to a website that baselessly calls Coulter a “meth addict” and “perverted predator.”

Metro Times couldn’t reach Brikho for comment.

Tags:

About The Author

Steve Neavling

Steve Neavling is an award-winning investigative journalist who operated Motor City Muckraker, an online news site devoted to exposing abuses of power and holding public officials accountable. Neavling also hosted Muckraker Report on 910AM from September 2017 to July 2018. Before launching Motor City Muckraker,...
More
News & Views Slideshows

Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday

Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday
New Slideshow

Everything we saw at the 2022 Juneteenth Family Reunion in Southfield
Metro Detroiters march for Palestine on 74th anniversary of Nakba

Metro Detroiters march for Palestine on 74th anniversary of Nakba
Everyone we saw marching for reproductive rights in Detroit on Saturday

Everyone we saw marching for reproductive rights in Detroit on Saturday

