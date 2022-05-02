Support local journalism. Join the Metro Times Press Club.

Not sure where to find COVID-19 treatments? Michigan health dept. offers new online tool

COVID-19 cases are expected to increase through May

By on Mon, May 2, 2022 at 2:55 pm

click to enlarge New COVID-19 treatments are becoming available. - SHUTTERSTOCK.COM
Shutterstock.com
New COVID-19 treatments are becoming available.

With new COVID-19 treatments coming on the market, it can be difficult to keep up with what’s available.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) on Monday announced a new online tool aimed at making the search easier for residents and health care providers.

The search tool enables users to find sites and locations for therapeutic options ranging from monoclonal antibodies to oral antivirals and Evusheld, a preventative treatment for people who are immunocompromised.

“We are continuously striving to make COVID-19 treatments accessible to Michiganders,” Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, MDHHS chief medical executive, said in a statement. “This new feature removes barriers in accessing treatment by helping those in need of therapeutics easily find locations and the availability most convenient to them. We will continue to make improvements in accessing tools that help prevent and treat COVID-19.”

Oral antivirals are available at most retail chain pharmacies like Meijer, Walgreens, Rite-Aid, and CVS.

Health officials expect COVID-19 cases to increase through May because of the highly contagious BA.2 omicron subvariant. In the last three weeks, the daily number of new cases has doubled.

About The Author

Steve Neavling

Steve Neavling is an award-winning investigative journalist who operated Motor City Muckraker, an online news site devoted to exposing abuses of power and holding public officials accountable. Neavling also hosted Muckraker Report on 910AM from September 2017 to July 2018. Before launching Motor City Muckraker,...
More
