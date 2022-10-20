Vote for the Best Of Detroit 2022

New Thanksgiving Day Parade float dedicated to Detroit ‘firsts’

Gardner White unveils its float for the 2022 American Thanksgiving Day Parade

By on Thu, Oct 20, 2022 at 9:59 am

click to enlarge Gardner White will debut a new float at this year's parade celebrating Detroit's "firsts." - Courtesy of The Parade Company
Courtesy of The Parade Company
Gardner White will debut a new float at this year's parade celebrating Detroit's "firsts."

Nothing says the holidays are coming quite like new float announcements from The Parade Company.

Gardner White, the sponsor for the 96th America's Thanksgiving Day Parade, has unveiled a new float that will make its debut on the parade route on Thanksgiving Day.

The float, called "It All Starts Here!," was designed and built by The Parade Company, and highlights many of Detroit's "firsts." Featured float fixtures include the first tri-color traffic light, the first mile of paved road in America, the first urban freeway, and the first Van Gogh painting to enter a museum in the U.S. The float also nods to Detroit's techno and electronic music roots, with spinning music records that have labels featuring some of genre's founding artists.

"Our Gardner White family looks forward to Thanksgiving morning in Detroit with great excitement along with the millions of families across Michigan and the United States," said Rachel Stewart, the president of Gardner White, in a press release. "Partnering with The Parade Company every year to officially kick off the holiday season with Michigan's most iconic event is a privilege and a thrill."

Earlier this week, The Parade Company announced the grand marshals of this year's parade will be NBA commentator and former player Jalen Rose and the president of Detroit's NAACP branch, Rev. Wendell Anthony.

The 96th America's Thanksgiving Parade presented by Gardner White will begin at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 24.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, or TikTok.

Tags:

About The Author

Alex Washington

Born and raised on Detroit's Westside, Alex Washington is about as Detroit as they come. She judges your coney island order and serves a mean side-eye when anything across Eight Mile is called "Detroit." Her writing has been published in Real Detroit Weekly, The Detroit Free Press, Model D, BLAC magazine, and...
More
Scroll to read more Metro Detroit News articles
Join the Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News & Views Slideshows

Love island Detroit: A photo essay of young love on Detroit’s Belle Isle

Love Island Detroit: A photo essay of young love on Detroit’s Belle Isle
Photos from the ‘Squad’ rally in Detroit

Photos from the ‘Squad’ rally in Detroit
Everyone we saw rallying at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte

Everyone we saw supporting abortion rights at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte
Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday

Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday

News & Views Slideshows

Love island Detroit: A photo essay of young love on Detroit’s Belle Isle

Love Island Detroit: A photo essay of young love on Detroit’s Belle Isle
Photos from the ‘Squad’ rally in Detroit

Photos from the ‘Squad’ rally in Detroit
Everyone we saw rallying at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte

Everyone we saw supporting abortion rights at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte
Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday

Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday

News & Views Slideshows

Love island Detroit: A photo essay of young love on Detroit’s Belle Isle

Love Island Detroit: A photo essay of young love on Detroit’s Belle Isle
Photos from the ‘Squad’ rally in Detroit

Photos from the ‘Squad’ rally in Detroit
Everyone we saw rallying at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte

Everyone we saw supporting abortion rights at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte
Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday

Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday

Trending

Green parking lot in Detroit is brimming with 100+ trees

By Steve Neavling

Green parking lot in Detroit is brimming with 100+ trees

Detroiters ripped off by overinflated property assessments may see relief

By Steve Neavling

Houses on Detroit's east side.

Chipotle CEO ‘disappointed’ at Lansing store’s vote to unionize

By Randiah Camille Green

A Chipotle store.

Savage Love: A reader has ‘mind-blowing’ orgasms that leave him disoriented

By Dan Savage

Also in News & Views

Southfield clerk resigns but will face no jail time after tampering with absentee ballots

By Steve Neavling

Former Southfield Clerk Sherikia L. Hawkins.

Chipotle CEO ‘disappointed’ at Lansing store’s vote to unionize

By Randiah Camille Green

A Chipotle store.

Savage Love: A reader has ‘mind-blowing’ orgasms that leave him disoriented

By Dan Savage

Pelosi punch

By Clay Jones

Pelosi punch
More

Digital Issue

October 19, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us