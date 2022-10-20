New Thanksgiving Day Parade float dedicated to Detroit ‘firsts’

click to enlarge
Courtesy of The Parade Company
Gardner White will debut a new float at this year's parade celebrating Detroit's "firsts."
Nothing says the holidays are coming quite like new float announcements from The Parade Company.
Gardner White, the sponsor for the 96th America's Thanksgiving Day Parade, has unveiled a new float that will make its debut on the parade route on Thanksgiving Day.
The float, called "It All Starts Here!," was designed and built by The Parade Company, and highlights many of Detroit's "firsts." Featured float fixtures include the first tri-color traffic light, the first mile of paved road in America, the first urban freeway, and the first Van Gogh painting to enter a museum in the U.S. The float also nods to Detroit's techno and electronic music roots, with spinning music records that have labels featuring some of genre's founding artists.
"Our Gardner White family looks forward to Thanksgiving morning in Detroit with great excitement along with the millions of families across Michigan and the United States," said Rachel Stewart, the president of Gardner White, in a press release. "Partnering with The Parade Company every year to officially kick off the holiday season with Michigan's most iconic event is a privilege and a thrill."
Earlier this week, The Parade Company announced the grand marshals
of this year's parade will be NBA commentator and former player Jalen Rose and the president of Detroit's NAACP branch, Rev. Wendell Anthony.
The 96th America's Thanksgiving Parade presented by Gardner White will begin at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 24.
