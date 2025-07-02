New Dodge Lounge Presents Northern Guard March to the Match

Hamtramck, MI – PRE-GAME PARTY + MARCH TO THE MATCH: JULY 12 AT NEW DODGE LOUNGE

Get loud, get proud, and get to New Dodge Lounge on Friday, July 12 at 4PM for the ultimate Detroit City FC pre-match party hosted in partnership with the legendary Northern Guard Supporters.

We're serving up discount drinks, high-energy beats, and unapologetic pre-match banter as we rally together before DCFC takes on Hartford Athletic. This is your official launch point for the March to the Match, where chants will echo through the streets of Hamtramck.

Whether you're a diehard Rouge & Gold faithful or just looking to feel the heartbeat of the city, this is where your matchday begins.

New Dodge Lounge. July 12. 4PM. Bring the noise.

