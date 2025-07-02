New Dodge Lounge Presents Northern Guard March to the Match

Audio By Carbonatix
Hamtramck, MI – PRE-GAME PARTY + MARCH TO THE MATCH: JULY 12 AT NEW DODGE LOUNGE
Get loud, get proud, and get to New Dodge Lounge on Friday, July 12 at 4PM for the ultimate Detroit City FC pre-match party hosted in partnership with the legendary Northern Guard Supporters.
We're serving up discount drinks, high-energy beats, and unapologetic pre-match banter as we rally together before DCFC takes on Hartford Athletic. This is your official launch point for the March to the Match, where chants will echo through the streets of Hamtramck.
Whether you're a diehard Rouge & Gold faithful or just looking to feel the heartbeat of the city, this is where your matchday begins.
New Dodge Lounge. July 12. 4PM. Bring the noise.
About the Northern Guard
- The Northern Guard Supporters are an independent supporters group for Detroit City Football Club. DCFC is our passion, and we support them every way, and everywhere, we can.
Event Details
📅 Date: July 12th
📍 Location: New Dodge Lounge, 8850 Joseph Campau Ave, Hamtramck, MI
Pre-match is Free at new dodge
🎟 Tickets: Game Tickets Available at https://seatgeek.com/detroit-city-fc-tickets/usl/2025-07-12-7-pm/17355963?quantity=2
🚪 Doors Open: 4pm
🎶 March Starts: 6pm
Don't miss the march with Northern Guard Pre-match Party. Get hyped before the Game.
About New Dodge Lounge
Located in the heart of Hamtramck, New Dodge Lounge is a staple of Detroit’s live music scene, known for its intimate setting, top-tier sound system, and welcoming atmosphere. With a capacity of 242, the venue offers an up-close experience with performers, making every show feel personal and immersive. Hosting a diverse range of artists from local favorites to national touring acts, New Dodge Lounge continues to be a go-to destination for music lovers.
For more information, visit Venue Website or follow us on social media for updates.
Contact: Oliver Hartzell
Phone: 248-764-8090
Email: [email protected]
Website: thenewdodgelounge.com