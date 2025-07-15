Nessel calls for crackdown on masked ICE agents as concerns grow over secretive tactics

Immigration Customs Enforcement Masked federal agents are arresting thousands of undocumented immigrants, causing confusion and chaos.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is urging Congress to curb what she calls dangerous and deceptive tactics by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents who have been detaining people across the country while wearing masks, plainclothes, and driving unmarked vehicles.

In a letter co-signed by 20 other attorneys general, Nessel asked federal lawmakers to pass legislation that would generally prohibit ICE agents from concealing their identity and require them to display proper identification and agency insignia. The coalition warns that the masked agents pose public safety risks, erode trust in law enforcement, and lead to impersonators and civil rights violations.

“We’ve all seen the videos across the nation as unidentified, plainclothes officers patrolling the streets in full face coverings arrive at homes, businesses, and courthouses to snatch residents off the streets and detain them, often in unmarked vehicles,” Nessel said in a video released Tuesday.

Civil rights groups and immigration advocates say these tactics make it difficult to distinguish federal agents from vigilantes or traffickers, especially when the agents are masked and in unmarked cars.

“Normalizing the practice of using masked agents who do not identify themselves is not just a shocking escalation of unscrupulous police tactics – it also presents a significant danger for residents and officers alike,” Nessel said. “It is only a matter of time before an officer is hurt resisting what appears to be a kidnapping, or before bad actors start simulating this behavior to apprehend whomever they want.”

Such encounters have sparked confusion and fear, sometimes prompting bystanders to intervene or call local police. Without visible credentials, it's often unclear whether those conducting the raids are law enforcement or criminals posing as officers.

The tactics also appear to violate Michigan law, which requires law enforcement officers to identify themselves. Under the state’s resisting and obstructing statute, people cannot be charged unless they knew — or had reason to know — that the person issuing a command was a police officer. Michigan law also generally requires officers to announce their presence when executing home search warrants.

While protective measures may be necessary in rare cases, Nessel and the other attorneys general said, masked ICE agents undermine accountability and invite abuse. They argue that clear identification is critical to prevent civil rights violations and protect both the public and officers from harm.

The letter was signed by attorneys general from 20 other states and Washington, D.C., including California, New York, Illinois, and Arizona.