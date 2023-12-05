Neglected Detroit-area dog ‘Reggae’ finally gets a haircut

Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit said “it would appear he probably has never been groomed before”

By on Tue, Dec 5, 2023 at 3:59 pm

Reggae after his haircut. "Watching his personality blossom afterward has been amazing," Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit said.
Courtesy photo
Reggae after his haircut. “Watching his personality blossom afterward has been amazing,” Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit said.

A local stray dog dubbed Reggae was picked up by Dearborn Animal Control on Friday, Dec. 1, after being found with extremely matted hair that looked like locs.

The soaking-wet 90-pound dog was brought into Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit, where 11 pounds of “heavy, wet, and matted hair” was shaved off of him immediately, the organization said.

“To be in the condition he was in, at his age, it would appear he probably has never been groomed before,” medical technician Tiffany Hamilton said in a statement. “He remained calm and tolerant throughout the entire process... Watching his personality blossom afterward has been amazing.”

A chain collar was also matted into the dog’s fur, but no microchip was found, so there is little known history of Reggae, according to a press release. However, the team did discover that he is heartworm-positive.

Cory Keller, president and CEO of Friends for Animals, says this is unfortunately not the first case of neglect that the agency has seen this year. He stressed the importance of caring for your pets.

Reggae before his haircut.
Courtesy photo
Reggae before his haircut.

“Luckily in Reggae’s case, he was brought to us so we can provide him the necessary support and medical care to ensure he can get the second chance he deserves. We all love animals, as they provide so much love and companionship, but they are a responsibility. They require proper food and water, a warm home to live in, and necessary medical care so they can remain healthy,” Keller said. “Reggae, just like other dogs we have seen this year, did not need to suffer like this. There are many resources in the community and online that can help pet owners if they have fallen on hard times.”

Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit is a nonprofit organization with the mission to rescue, protect, and facilitate the adoption of companion animals. The organization helps find homes for approximately 2,500 dogs and cats each year.

If anyone needs help with their pets or wants to donate to Reggae and other animals helped by Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit, more information can be found online at metrodetroitanimals.org.

