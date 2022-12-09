My gift to my grandson is to do whatever I can to sound the alarm of the impending climate disaster

The most important thing we can do for the environment is to give up — or at least drastically reduce — eating animals

By on Fri, Dec 9, 2022 at 3:02 pm

click to enlarge The author, his son Patrick, and his grandson Danny. - Florence Schneble
Florence Schneble
The author, his son Patrick, and his grandson Danny.

I’ve just recently returned from a short trip to Chicago to see my first grandchild.

Meeting him has made me even more determined to sound the alarm.

I’m not any longer just trying to fight for others’ survival. Now that helpless two-month-old boy is my own moral responsibility. I’ve got to do everything I can to save him from the climate apocalypse.

I’m only a messenger. You can shoot me if you want. But your indifference is alarming. Can you take your earplugs out so you can hear the alarm I’m sounding?

The only way I know how to persuade you is by writing. I’m a journalist; I believe in the power of assembling facts in an accessible and convincing format. But I’m doing that in a weird vacuum: the rest of the world’s reporters are not telling the whole story about the climate crisis.

They’re leaving out a key part that for some reason makes too many listeners jam those earplugs in even tighter.

The missing message is this: to save everyone’s grandkids, we must all give up — or at least drastically reduce — our destructive practice of eating animals.

Related
The Green New Meal: How what you eat today can save our children

The Green New Meal: How what you eat today can save our children

This imperative is not merely my opinion or personal preference. It is mandated by research that is easily accessed and completely verifiable.

So why is this key aspect of climate action almost always omitted? Its absence seems to me to be tantamount to journalistic malpractice.

Maybe it’s because the so-called climate experts, the researchers, and the world’s leaders rarely speak about it either. But that’s no excuse for not reporting the inconvenient truth.

It’s not a big ask. Giving up meat and dairy is easy once you understand what’s at stake. It’s certainly no greater sacrifice than turning down the thermostat or recycling.

And we aren’t going to reach the goals we must meet to avert doom and give our grandkids a shot at a livable future unless we do this simple thing — along with all the other more complicated and costly measures that countries and corporations must take to stop spewing deadly greenhouse gasses into the atmosphere.

Listen, I want you to do this for Danny. But you want to do this for your own and your friends’ children and grandchildren. Don’t you?

Coming soon: Metro Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Detroit stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Michigan News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Black Detroit cop wins racial-bias lawsuit against city after his arrest and suspension

By Steve Neavling

A Detroit police squad car.

Detroit’s Hotel Yorba is back on the market

By Lee DeVito

Detroit’s Hotel Yorba is back on the market

Eastpointe mayor agrees to shut up when criticized during meetings following lawsuit

By Steve Neavling

Eastpointe Mayor Monique Owens (left) berated residents during the public comment period of a public meeting.

These 74 cops in Wayne County have been deemed untrustworthy to testify in court

By Steve Neavling

A Detroit police squad car.

Also in News & Views

Free weed: The top Metro Times stories of the week

By Lee DeVito

Did somebody say “free weed?”

Workers move to unionize at Ferndale Area District Library as censorship grows nationwide

By Steve Neavling

Workers at the Ferndale Area District Library are trying to unionize.

Duggan uses emergency powers to continue providing paratransit services in Detroit

By Steve Neavling

A Detroit Department of Transportation bus.

Detroit’s Hotel Yorba is back on the market

By Lee DeVito

Detroit’s Hotel Yorba is back on the market
More

Digital Issue

December 7, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us