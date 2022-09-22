Vote for the Best Of Detroit 2022

Multiple brawls at football games prompted two Flint-area schools to limit spectators

The safety measures were taken after brawls broke out among spectators at a game between the Flint Jaguars and Beecher Buccaneers

By on Thu, Sep 22, 2022 at 11:49 am

Two Flint-area high schools are severally limiting who can attend their football games.
Shutterstock
Two Flint-area high schools are severally limiting who can attend their football games.

Two Flint-area schools are taking extraordinary steps to keep the peace at high school football games.

The next two home games for the Flint Jaguars football team will be invite-only, Flint Community Schools announced this week.

At Beecher High School in Mount Morris, students are prohibited from attending Friday night’s game against Flint’s Hamady High School.

The safety measures were taken after brawls broke out among spectators at a game between the Flint Jaguars and Beecher Buccaneers. The match-up was canceled at half time after police and security were unable to stop multiple fights.

“At Flint Community Schools, the safety and well-being of our school community is always a primary concern, whether scholars are in the classroom or taking part in after-school activities,” Kevin Jones, superintendent of Flint Community Schools, wrote in a letter to families. “We are always reviewing our safety protocols to ensure that we are doing everything we can to create a safe environment for our school community to learn, grow and play.”

The high school’s next home games on Sept. 23 and Sept. 30 will be invite-only. Each football player can invite up to five people to buy a ticket to attend the games.

“We have high expectations for our school community,” Jones wrote. "Scholars should know that when they are out in the world, they are representing Flint Community Schools and must demonstrate safety, mindfulness, respect and responsibility. We expect the same from our visitors.”

