MSU shooting suspect dead after killing 3, injuring 5

‘Let’s wrap our arms around the Spartan community tonight,’ Gov. Whitmer said in support

By on Tue, Feb 14, 2023 at 1:04 am

click to enlarge MSU police released security images of the shooting suspect. - MSU Police and Public Safety
MSU Police and Public Safety
MSU police released security images of the shooting suspect.

Michigan State University went on lockdown on Monday after a string of shootings at the East Lansing campus.

An unnamed suspect that police described as “a Black male, shorter in stature, red shoes, jean jacket, wearing a baseball cap that is navy with a lighter brim” was later found dead of apparent self-inflicted wounds.

According to the Lansing State Journal, the shootings happened at the school’s Berkey Hall around 8:18 p.m. and IM East building around 9:30 p.m.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, an MSU alum, showed her support.

“I’ve been briefed on the shooting at Michigan State University. The Michigan State Police along with @msupolice, local law enforcement and first responders are on the ground,” Whitmer wrote on Twitter. “Let’s wrap our arms around the Spartan community tonight. We will keep everyone updated as we learn more.”

In a press briefing around 11 p.m., MSU Police interim deputy chief Chris Rozman said at least five people were injured.

“Some of those victims do have life-threatening injuries,” he said.

In another follow-up, MSU police said at least three people had died.

This is a developing story.

