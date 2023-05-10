MOCAD window busted during apparent theft

None of museum's art was stolen or damaged

By on Wed, May 10, 2023 at 2:10 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge A MOCAD window was shattered, but luckily no art has been reported stolen so far. - Lee DeVito
Lee DeVito
A MOCAD window was shattered, but luckily no art has been reported stolen so far.

A break-in early Tuesday morning left the Museum of Contemporary Art Detroit with a busted window.

At around 3:10 a.m. an unknown assailant broke into the museum after shattering a window near MOCAD’s entrance on Garfield Street, according to the Detroit Police Department.

Detroit Police Corporal Dan Donakowski confirmed the break-in to Metro Times and says it appears some money may have been taken from the cash register. A MOCAD representative has also confirmed that no art was stolen or damaged, and hours of operation will not be impacted.

Police are still investigating and don't have a suspect yet.

  Subscribe to Metro Times newsletters.

   Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Randiah Camille Green

Randiah Camille Green

After living in Japan and traveling across Asia, Randiah Camille Green realized Detroit will always be home. And when she says Detroit, she's talking about the hood, not the suburbs. She has bylines in Planet Detroit News , Bridge Detroit , BLAC magazine, and Model D .Her favorite pastimes are meditating on...
Scroll to read more Metro Detroit News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Star Wars-themed party shut down in Detroit over alleged fire hazards

By Steve Neavling

Space Dive is an annual party with elaborate props and stage designs celebrating Star Wars in Detroit.

Environmental activist returns to Detroit to rally against injustices

By Steve Neavling

Justin Onwenu, an environmental activist, is headed back to Detroit after he graduates from Columbia Law School.

Lapointe: Despite a recent shooting nearby, Detroit’s Riverwalk is a bustling success

By Joe Lapointe

Lapointe: Despite a recent shooting nearby, Detroit’s Riverwalk is a bustling success (2)

Immigrant gun control

By Clay Jones

Immigrant gun control

Also in News & Views

The Teacherbot

By Tom Tomorrow

The Teacherbot

Immigrant gun control

By Clay Jones

Immigrant gun control

A GOP claim that Michigan purposely tried to encourage voter fraud doesn’t fit with facts

By Zachary Roth, Michigan Advance

A polling station in Detroit.

Tlaib, reproductive rights advocates call for U.S. Supreme Court reform amid ethics scandals

By Ken Coleman, Michigan Advance

Tlaib, reproductive rights advocates call for U.S. Supreme Court reform amid ethics scandals
More

Digital Issue

May 10, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon TikTok icon Apple News Icon LinkedIn icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us