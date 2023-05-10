MOCAD window busted during apparent theft

click to enlarge Lee DeVito A MOCAD window was shattered, but luckily no art has been reported stolen so far.

A break-in early Tuesday morning left the Museum of Contemporary Art Detroit with a busted window.

At around 3:10 a.m. an unknown assailant broke into the museum after shattering a window near MOCAD’s entrance on Garfield Street, according to the Detroit Police Department.

Detroit Police Corporal Dan Donakowski confirmed the break-in to Metro Times and says it appears some money may have been taken from the cash register. A MOCAD representative has also confirmed that no art was stolen or damaged, and hours of operation will not be impacted.



Police are still investigating and don't have a suspect yet.

