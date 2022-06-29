Support local journalism. Join the Metro Times Press Club.

Mobile billboard makes baseless, homophobic ‘groomer’ claims about Oakland County Executive David Coulter

George Brikho, a Trump supporter who unsuccessfully ran for Congress in 2014, claimed responsibility for the billboard

By on Wed, Jun 29, 2022 at 4:27 pm

Digital mobile billboard makes outrageous claims about Oakland County Executive David Coulter.
Photo via tipster
Digital mobile billboard makes outrageous claims about Oakland County Executive David Coulter.

A conservative activist and conspiracy theorist is behind a digital mobile billboard that was spotted on Wednesday making baseless, homophobic claims against Oakland County Executive David Coulter, who is gay.

George Brikho, a zealous Donald Trump supporter who unsuccessfully ran for Congress in 2014, claimed responsibility for the billboard.

“The billboard of justice exposed Oakland County Executive David Coulter this morning at an event in Lake Orion, for his disgusting and sinister grooming of children on his public social media account,” Brikho posted on Facebook, calling Coulter a “predator.”

The billboard labeled Coulter as a “groomer” who forced children to wear masks during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Keep David Coulter away from your children,” the billboard warned.

The claims are groundless and potentially libelous.

The billboard provides a link to a website that baselessly calls Coulter a “meth addict” and “perverted predator.”

Coulter’s office declined to comment on the billboards.

“County Executive Coulter remains focused on moving Oakland County forward,” Coulter’s spokesman Bill Mullan tells Metro Times.

Photo via tipster
Photo via tipster
The billboard labeled Coulter as a “groomer” who forced children to wear masks during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Brikho has a history of making inflammatory claims on mobile billboards. In May, the same truck arrived outside the state Capitol claiming the 2020 election was a “coup” and alleged “mail-in ballot stuffing.”

In April, the truck came to Lansing to support state Rep. Matt Maddock after he was removed from the House Republican Caucus.

“I freely donated my truck for the day as part of my 1st Amendment right to make my political opinion known that the RINOs in Lansing are scumbags who hate our freedoms and are retaliating against Matt Maddock because he’s Trump’s boy who refuses to kiss the rings of the demonic House Leader Jason Wentworh and his perverted lackey Matt 'Chatfield 2.0' Hall,” Brikho wrote on Facebook.

He added, “Get ready because the mobile billboard will be ruthlessly exposing corruption all through the state very soon.”

Brikho donated $10,000 the Maddock Leadership Fund, according to campaign records.

Brikho is also pictured on Facebook with Maddock’s wife, Meshawn Maddock, who is the co-chair of the Michigan Republican Party.

In July 2020, Brikho said on Facebook that the Maddocks “have the power to start the bloody revolution that the United States of America needs! I pray they would. Its the only way America can be saved from our financial ruins and corrupt government.”

Brikho also used the truck to support marijuana caregivers. He’s the president of the Michigan Caregivers Association.

Metro Times couldn’t reach Brikho for comment.

State Sen. Mallory McMorrow, D-Royal Oak.

Democrat McMorrow’s rousing anti-hate speech leads to $250,000 in donations in one day: A Republican senator’s hateful, preposterous fundraising email backfired

Steve Neavling

Steve Neavling is an award-winning investigative journalist who operated Motor City Muckraker, an online news site devoted to exposing abuses of power and holding public officials accountable. Neavling also hosted Muckraker Report on 910AM from September 2017 to July 2018. Before launching Motor City Muckraker,...
