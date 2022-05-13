Support local journalism. Join the Metro Times Press Club.

Mike Tyson takes a bite out of the cannabis industry and a giant bear slide is coming to Detroit: The top 10 Metro Times headlines of the week

Here's what our readers clicked on the most

By on Fri, May 13, 2022 at 3:17 pm

click to enlarge RENDERING COURTESY OF LOVIO GEORGE
Rendering courtesy of Lovio George
This week our readers were most interested in a Livonia school that is back in the news after two elementary students were taken to the hospital after eating a THC gummy.

Speaking of gummies, our readers were also interested in former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson entering the cannabis industry with gummies in the shape of human ears.

A new park coming to the Detroit Riverfront also captivated our readers interest this week.

All of that and a little bit more. Here are the top stories of the week:

10. "Mike Tyson once got fined for smoking weed in Detroit. Now he sells edibles in the shape of human ears."

9. "‘Ghetto’ remark by Flint city councilwoman prompts ‘thorough’ investigation by school where she teaches"

8. "How rapper Blade Icewood’s son Lil Blade is establishing his own legacy"

7. "Nike is suing Detroit’s StockX, says it purchased counterfeit shoes on the platform"

6. "Black Dahlia Murder frontman Trevor Strnad has died"

5. "Detroit’s Movement festival announces 2022 set times"

4. "Boutique hotel with floating barge bar opening in Port Huron in nearly 100-year-old former bank"

3. "The new Twin Peaks restaurant in Auburn Hills is now open"

2. "A new park is coming to the Detroit Riverfront with a huge bear slide"

1. "Two fifth grade students rushed to hospital after eating THC gummy at Livonia school"

Everyone we saw marching for reproductive rights in Detroit on Saturday

Everyone we saw marching for reproductive rights in Detroit on Saturday

Everyone we saw marching for reproductive rights in Detroit on Saturday

