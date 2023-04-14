Michigan romance novel cover model-turned-insurrectionist sentenced to 3 years in prison for assaulting cops

Logan Barnhart dragged an officer down the steps of the Capitol and assaulted others with a flag pole

By on Fri, Apr 14, 2023 at 10:09 am

click to enlarge Logan Barnhart, a model who posed for romance novel covers, was sentenced to three years in prison for his role in the insurrection. - FBI and Createspace Independent Publishing Platform/Pure Passion Ink
FBI and Createspace Independent Publishing Platform/Pure Passion Ink
Logan Barnhart, a model who posed for romance novel covers, was sentenced to three years in prison for his role in the insurrection.

A Michigan bodybuilder who posed for romance novel covers was sentenced to three years in prison for dragging a police officer down the steps of the U.S. Capitol and using the base of a flagpole to assault other officers during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection.

Logan Barnhart, 42, of Holt, pleaded guilty in September to assaulting officers using a dangerous weapon.

He was arrested in August 2021.

Barnhart admitted he was part of a mob that assaulted officers at the archway leading to the building.

Barnhart climbed over a banister to reach the steps, where he grabbed an officer by the neck of his ballistic vest and dragged him down the steps and into the crowd, where other rioters beat the officer with weapons, including a flagpole and baton. The officer was injured in the attack.

Online sleuths helped identify Barnhart using a facial recognition website. They found Barnhart on Instagram, bodybuilding websites, and on the covers of several romance novels.

After the riot, Barnhart didn’t go into hiding. He often posted videos and photos on Instagram, mocking the FBI and Black Lives Matter and suggesting the insurrection was part of a deep state conspiracy theory.

Barnhart had faced up to 20 years in prison when he is sentenced on March 9.

He is among at least 23 Michigan residents to be charged for their involvement in the insurrection.

About The Author

Steve Neavling

Steve Neavling is an award-winning investigative journalist who operated Motor City Muckraker, an online news site devoted to exposing abuses of power and holding public officials accountable. Neavling also hosted Muckraker Report on 910AM from September 2017 to July 2018. Before launching Motor City Muckraker,...
