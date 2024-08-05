  1. News & Views
  2. Michigan
  1. News & Views
  2. Michigan
Detroit Wing Week Brings $8 Wing Deals August 19-25

Michigan Medicine unions fight for better pay, staffing

Workers held a picket outside University Hospital to protest what they say is U of M’s ongoing refusal to agree to what they call fair contracts that would address issues of understaffing and low pay

By
Aug 5, 2024 at 9:35 am
Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Workers held a picket outside University Hospital to protest worsening conditions. - Anthony Kaled
Anthony Kaled
Workers held a picket outside University Hospital to protest worsening conditions.

Two labor unions are fighting for their first collective bargaining agreements with the University of Michigan’s Michigan Medicine.

Workers held an informational picket outside University Hospital last week, to protest what they say is U of M’s ongoing refusal to agree to what they call fair contracts that would address issues of understaffing and low pay.

United Michigan Medicine Allied Professionals, and Service Employees International Union, represent about seven thousand workers in the state.

Kate Robbins is a physical therapist and the treasurer of United Michigan Medicine Allied Professionals local.

“When COVID hit, a lot of people retired from medicine,” said Robbins. “And so, we are asked to do more with less, and it’s starting to really burn out all of the employees in the hospital.”

University of Michigan Health responded in a statement saying, in part, they “look forward to continuing collaborative discussions with union members and employee groups working in a shared goal to provide the best care possible for their patients.”

click to enlarge Workers held a picket outside University Hospital to protest worsening conditions. - United Michigan Medicine Allied Professionals
United Michigan Medicine Allied Professionals
Workers held a picket outside University Hospital to protest worsening conditions.

Over the past 18 months, the two unions have emerged to represent diverse Michigan Medicine workers — including rehab, behavioral health, respiratory therapists, and more.

Robbins stressed that despite many members living just above the poverty line, their struggle is not only for fair wages and better staffing, but also for the well-being of the community.

“Our purpose is to take care of people,” said Robbins. “And if we can’t take care of people and we can’t take care of ourselves, then it does a disservice to everybody who’s involved in medicine and involved in the U of M community.”

Robbins said she’s hopeful that hospital management will respond to the informational picket by accelerating the pace of negotiations and finding more common ground.

Their aim is to have the contract dispute resolved by early this fall.

Chrystal Blair, Michigan News Connection
Chrystal Blair is a veteran news broadcaster with more than 30 years of experience in radio and television reporting, producing, and writing. She was born and raised in Detroit, Michigan, and earned a degree in Communication/Radio, Television, Film from Eastern Michigan University. Prior to starting her career,...
Subscribe to our Newsletter

EV industry praises federal investments in Michigan

By Will Walkey, Michigan News Connection

Cars using a charging station in downtown Saginaw.

Moosejaw is quietly closing its last remaining stores

By Lee DeVito

Moosejaw’s Birmingham location is one of the chain’s last three stores in the U.S.

50 years ago: The Major League debut of Ron LeFlore

By Adam Henig

50 years ago: The Major League debut of Ron LeFlore

All material © 2024 Detroit Metro Times, Ferndale, MI. All rights reserved.

Powered By Foundation
Subscribe