Michigan Legislature considers bills to abolish life sentences for juveniles

Under the legislation, felons under the age of 19 cannot be sentenced to more than 60 years in prison

By on Fri, Mar 3, 2023 at 4:27 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Michigan lawmakers consider legislation to abolish life sentences for juveniles. - Shutterstock
Shutterstock
Michigan lawmakers consider legislation to abolish life sentences for juveniles.

Democrats in the state House and Senate introduced legislation this week to abolish life sentences for juveniles.

If passed, Michigan will join 26 other states that have taken steps to comply with the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2012 ruling, Miller v. Alabama, which declared that a life sentenced for a juvenile was considered a violation of the Eighth Amendment, which bans cruel and unusual punishment.

“The United States Supreme Court and the Michigan Supreme Court have ruled that automatically sentencing youth to life without parole is cruel and unusual punishment. Michigan law needs to recognize that juvenile offenders deserve a chance at rehabilitation,” Sen. Jef Irwin, D-Ann Arbor, said. “We shouldn’t turn our backs on juvenile offenders and throw away the key. Instead, we should ensure that Michigan’s juvenile justice system provides a chance for rehabilitation, reintegration, and redemption.”

Under the legislation, felons under the age of 19 cannot be sentenced to more than 60 years in prison. The bills also allow for a parole review after 10 years to consider the juvenile’s age and immaturity, family home environment, circumstances of the offense, and the role of peer pressure.

“The law clearly distinguishes children from adults — this is why ending juvenile life without parole is necessary,” Rep. Amos O’Neal, D-Saginaw, said. “These are kids’ lives we are talking about. I can’t stress the importance of this legislation enough: It’s the difference between life behind bars and the opportunity for redemption, grace and mercy.”

O’Neal also said the onus is on the state to help young people when they leave prison.

“The state should provide the necessary help, resources, and training for these young people to re-enter society,” O’Neal said. “We must move from a punitive-focused corrections system to one centered around restorative justice.”

The lawmakers point to research that shows significant developmental differences between youth and adults that impact decision-making, impulse control, and susceptibility to peer pressure.

“The Supreme Court has made clear that life without parole sentences for young people should be rare.” Sen. Sylvia Santana, D-Detroit, said. “The Michigan Supreme Court has placed the burden on the prosecuting attorney to prove by clear and convincing evidence that a young person is one of the rare people who should receive a life without parole sentence.”

A study by the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office found that juveniles who had been sentenced to life in prison but were later released had a recidivism rate of just 1.14%.

“As the Supreme Court has recognized, children are ‘constitutionally different than adults for purposes of sentencing’ because they have less culpability than adults — a conclusion that is supported by both social science and brain science documented in Supreme Court decisions,” said John S. Cooper, Michigan executive director of Safe & Just, a nonprofit advocating for criminal justice reforms. “This package of bills supported by Safe & Just Michigan positions our state to join 26 other states and D.C. in ending the cruel and unusual practice of sentencing children to die in prison.”

The bills are supported by the Michigan Center for Youth Justice, Safe & Just Michigan, the Campaign for the Fair Sentencing of Youth, and the Michigan State Appellate Defender Office.

“Michigan has a moral imperative to step up and join the majority of other states that have stopped sentencing young people to die in prison.” Jonathan Sacks, of the Michigan State Appellate Defender Office, said.

Coming soon: Metro Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Detroit stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Steve Neavling

Steve Neavling is an award-winning investigative journalist who operated Motor City Muckraker, an online news site devoted to exposing abuses of power and holding public officials accountable. Neavling also hosted Muckraker Report on 910AM from September 2017 to July 2018. Before launching Motor City Muckraker,...
Scroll to read more Michigan News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Detroit sues celebrity pastor and his ‘nuisance’ mega-church over unfinished Woodward project

By Steve Neavling

A sign at Detroit’s 18-year Perfecting Church development shows expectations versus reality.

Michigan Native American tribe to study building own power utility

By Mark Richardson, Michigan News Connection

A wind farm in Michigan.

With opioid deaths on the rise, Michigan lawmakers introduce bill to crackdown on overdoses

By Steve Neavling

More than 2,800 Michigan residents died from opioid overdoses in 2021, the latest year for which statistics are available.

Traverse City man pleads guilty to felony for his role in Jan. 6 insurrection

By Steve Neavling

Luke Michael Lints, circled above, was charged for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection.

Also in News & Views

Lansing Mayor Schor launches exploratory committee for congressional run

By Steve Neavling

Lansing Mayor Andy Schor is considering running for Congress.

Trump Train Wreck

By Clay Jones

Trump Train Wreck

Where we’re going

By Tom Tomorrow

Where we’re going

Detroit sues celebrity pastor and his ‘nuisance’ mega-church over unfinished Woodward project

By Steve Neavling

A sign at Detroit’s 18-year Perfecting Church development shows expectations versus reality.
More

Digital Issue

March 1, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us