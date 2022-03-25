Support local journalism. Join the Metro Times Press Club.

Michigan groups seek to break stigma around young parenting

Research shows fewer than half of teen mothers get a high school diploma or GED equivalent

By on Fri, Mar 25, 2022 at 9:37 am

click to enlarge "Fifty percent of all pregnancies in the U.S. are unplanned, so why are we super surprised when a portion of that 50% comes from youth?" says Kristie Wilcox, founder of the group She's Got Grit.
"Fifty percent of all pregnancies in the U.S. are unplanned, so why are we super surprised when a portion of that 50% comes from youth?" says Kristie Wilcox, founder of the group She's Got Grit.

It is Michigan Young Parent Awareness Day, and groups are spotlighting efforts to support expectant and parenting young people, both in taking care of their kids, and achieving their personal goals.

Research shows fewer than half of teen mothers get a high school diploma or GED equivalent, and just 2% of those who graduate from high school finish college by age 30.

Kristie Wilcox, a University of Michigan student and founder of the group She's Got Grit, which raises money for a $5,000 scholarship for a young Michigan parent in high school, said there are many options for how the money could be used.

"Childcare expenses, like daycare; something I struggled with when I was in school," Wilcox recounted. "Breast pumps, formula, diapers, anything that they could use to support themselves, so they can get that high school diploma, so they can continue on to higher education or whatever career they would want."

After high school, Wilcox attended Washtenaw Community College, and is now at the University of Michigan. She has found far more opportunities for parenting support in college than there were for her in high school. She's Got Grit is planning a 5k run to raise money for the scholarship May 21 in Ann Arbor.

Brittany Batell, program director for the Michigan Organization on Adolescent Sexual Health, said young parents have the same questions as parents further into adulthood around organizing child care, working through relationships with a co-parent, accessing health care, and more.

"It's something that every parent goes through," Batell acknowledged. "But a lot of times, there's something about the stigma of young parenting, where people tend to shy away from that emotional support. And so, they often find themselves lacking that kind of baseline community care that we see so many other parents get."

She added it is important for schools to make sure there are spaces for diaper changing and breastfeeding, and to accommodate unexcused absences when young parents need to take a child to the doctor, for instance.

Wilcox echoed the importance of breaking the stigma around young parenting. She refrains from using the terms "teen parent" and "teen mom," citing the negative connotations based on TV shows like 16 and Pregnant.

"Fifty percent of all pregnancies in the U.S. are unplanned, so why are we super surprised when a portion of that 50% comes from youth?" Wilcox pointed out. "But this stigma that is falsely attached to these young parents puts barriers up for them to succeed."

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, or TikTok.
Scroll to read more Michigan News articles
Join the Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News & Views Slideshows

All the anti-war protesters we saw at the Stand With Ukraine rally in downtown Detroit

All the anti-war protesters we saw at the Stand With Ukraine rally in downtown Detroit
28TH ST SE @ DIVISION AVE, Grand Rapids, 66 Total Crashes, 17 Injuries

The 20 most dangerous Michigan intersections in 2020
Social media responds to metro Detroit's historic flooding

Social media responds to metro Detroit's historic flooding
SCHOOLCRAFT RD @ TELEGRAPH RD, Redford Twp, 210 Total Crashes, 41 Injuries

The 20 most dangerous intersections in Michigan

News & Views Slideshows

All the anti-war protesters we saw at the Stand With Ukraine rally in downtown Detroit

All the anti-war protesters we saw at the Stand With Ukraine rally in downtown Detroit
28TH ST SE @ DIVISION AVE, Grand Rapids, 66 Total Crashes, 17 Injuries

The 20 most dangerous Michigan intersections in 2020
Social media responds to metro Detroit's historic flooding

Social media responds to metro Detroit's historic flooding
SCHOOLCRAFT RD @ TELEGRAPH RD, Redford Twp, 210 Total Crashes, 41 Injuries

The 20 most dangerous intersections in Michigan

News & Views Slideshows

All the anti-war protesters we saw at the Stand With Ukraine rally in downtown Detroit

All the anti-war protesters we saw at the Stand With Ukraine rally in downtown Detroit
28TH ST SE @ DIVISION AVE, Grand Rapids, 66 Total Crashes, 17 Injuries

The 20 most dangerous Michigan intersections in 2020
Social media responds to metro Detroit's historic flooding

Social media responds to metro Detroit's historic flooding
SCHOOLCRAFT RD @ TELEGRAPH RD, Redford Twp, 210 Total Crashes, 41 Injuries

The 20 most dangerous intersections in Michigan

Trending

25 years ago, a Joe Louis bloodbath helped propel the Detroit Red Wings into a glorious era

By Joe Lapointe

25 years ago, a Joe Louis bloodbath helped propel the Detroit Red Wings into a glorious era

Democrats call on AG’s Office to investigate Shelby Township police over handling of protesters

By Steve Neavling

Shelby Township police arrest protesters who were rallying against the department's police chief, Robert Shelide, in 2020.

Tensions flare over Detroit ordinance to provide lower-income tenants with free legal representation

By Steve Neavling

Spirit of Detroit at city hall.

Single-payer healthcare bill to be introduced in Michigan House

By Tom Perkins

A large group of people gather for the first-ever Medicare For All Rally led by Bernie Sanders in downtown Chicago in 2019.

Also in News & Views

Democrats call on AG’s Office to investigate Shelby Township police over handling of protesters

By Steve Neavling

Shelby Township police arrest protesters who were rallying against the department's police chief, Robert Shelide, in 2020.

Tensions flare over Detroit ordinance to provide lower-income tenants with free legal representation

By Steve Neavling

Spirit of Detroit at city hall.

25 years ago, a Joe Louis bloodbath helped propel the Detroit Red Wings into a glorious era

By Joe Lapointe

25 years ago, a Joe Louis bloodbath helped propel the Detroit Red Wings into a glorious era

Make renewable energy part of the defense budget

By Abdul El-Sayed

America’s inability to quickly sanction Russian oil and gas is a direct result of our failure to invest in renewable energy.
More

Digital Issue

March 23, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us