Michigan GOP state House bill would ban most abortions after conception

Under the bill, anyone who performs an abortion could be charged with a felony count of manslaughter

By on Wed, Jun 22, 2022 at 11:57 am

Michigan State Capitol. - BRIAN CHARLES WATSON, WIKIMEDIA CREATIVE COMMONS
Brian Charles Watson, Wikimedia Creative Commons
Michigan State Capitol.

A Michigan Republican lawmaker introduced a bill Tuesday that would ban all abortions after conception, except to save the life of a pregnant person.

Under Protection at Conception Act, anyone who performs or attempts to perform an abortion could be charged with a felony count of manslaughter, which carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $100,000 fine.

The bill also would ban the use of medications that induce abortions. Anyone who “manufactures, distributes, prescribes, dispenses, sells, or transfers” abortion pills, such as mifepristone or mifegyne, would face up to 20 years in prison.

The bill follows a leaked Supreme Court draft opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark decision in 1973 that established the right for people to terminate their pregnancy.

The bill was introduced by state Rep. Steve Carra, R-Three Rivers, who proposed a conspiracy-riddled resolution on Tuesday that would declare Jan. 6 as “Remembrance Day” and blame the violent insurrection on “a few rogue and malicious agitators.”

Carra said the abortion legislation was inspired by a similar bill in Oklahoma that is widely considered the most restrictive abortion measure in the U.S.

“This is the most comprehensive pro-life legislation introduced in Michigan and will be legally enforceable,” Carra said in a news release. “Over 63 million children have lost their lives to abortion since Roe v. Wade. The time for cheap talk is over and the time for action is now.”

Michigan is one of 26 states with laws banning abortion that could go back into effect if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade.

But that law is endangered of being struck down, even if Roe v. Wade is overturned. A Michigan Court of Claims judge last month issued a preliminary injunction against the ban in midst of a Planned Parenthood of Michigan lawsuit that argues the state constitution protects abortion rights.

Judge Elizabeth Gleicher said the lawsuit is likely to win.

Carra acknowledged that the case “will most likely result in a defeat for the pro-life movement” and that “it is time time begin exploring other avenues to protect the sanctity of life.”

If abortion becomes illegal in Michigan, state Attorney General Dana Nessel and several county prosecutors said they would not enforce a ban.

Most voters in Michigan support abortion rights. In an EPIC-MRA poll of 600 likely voters in May, 63% of voters said they disagree with the Supreme Court’s draft opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade. Only 26% of voters said they support the draft decision.

Steve Neavling

Steve Neavling is an award-winning investigative journalist
News & Views Slideshows

New Slideshow

Everything we saw at the 2022 Juneteenth Family Reunion in Southfield
Metro Detroiters march for Palestine on 74th anniversary of Nakba

Metro Detroiters march for Palestine on 74th anniversary of Nakba
Everyone we saw marching for reproductive rights in Detroit on Saturday

Everyone we saw marching for reproductive rights in Detroit on Saturday
Detroiters march for abortion rights

Detroiters march for abortion rights following news that ‘Roe v. Wade’ could soon be overturned

