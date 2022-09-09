Vote for the Best Of Detroit 2022

Michigan GOP canvassers finally certify abortion rights, voting access petitions for November ballot initiatives

Backed into a legal corner, the Republicans on the Michigan Board of Canvassers certified the petitions for both initiatives

By on Fri, Sep 9, 2022 at 11:14 am

Republican canvassers Richard Houskamp (left) and Tony Daunt. - Michigan Board of Canvassers
Michigan Board of Canvassers
Republican canvassers Richard Houskamp (left) and Tony Daunt.

The Michigan Board of Canvassers unanimously voted Friday to certify the ballot initiatives to amend the state constitution to affirm abortion rights and extend voting access.

The 4-0 vote comes one day after the Michigan Supreme Court ordered the canvassers to certify the petitions, saying Republicans on the board had no authority to reject certification.

Republican canvassers said they had no choice but to certify following the high court’s decision.

“We had this process for a reason,” Republican Canvasser Tony Daunt said. “It’s adversarial. … When there is disagreement, we have a deadlock.”

Republican Canvasser Richard Houskamp denied that politics influenced his original vote against certification.

“It truly wasn’t partisan,” Houskamp insisted.

Houskamp and Daunt originally rejected the Reproductive Freedom for All initiative because of typographical errors, saying the amendment lacked sufficient spacing between some of the words.

The Michigan Supreme Court disagreed.

The Reproductive Freedom for All and Promote the Vote initiatives will appear on the November ballot.

The coalition behind the Reproductive for All ballot initiative submitted a record 753,759 signatures, surpassing the roughly 425,000 required.

The coalition’s attorney Steve Liedel told canvassers that they have “a clear legal duty to certify the petitions” and that voters made their intentions clear when they signed the petitions.

“They read it, they understood it, they signed their name to it, they made no mistakes or errors,” Liedel said. “They don’t need government officials telling them otherwise.”

Michigan is one of 26 states with a law banning abortion.

The state’s 1931 abortion ban was invalidated when the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in favor of abortion rights in Roe v. Wade in 1973. But since the case was overturned earlier this summer, the ban could go back into effect.

On Wednesday, the Michigan Court of Claims ruled that the state’s 1931 ban is “unconstitutional” and cannot be enforced. The Michigan Supreme Court will ultimately decide on the issue.

Regardless of the higher court’s future ruling, the Reproductive Freedom for All initiative would enshrine abortion rights in the state constitution and eliminate the ban.

Two-thirds of likely voters in Michigan said they support a ballot initiative that would enshrine abortion rights in the state’s constitution, according to an EPIC-MRA poll that was released in July. Another 58% of voters said they are pro-choice, compared to just 33% who identify as pro-life.

The Promote the Vote initiative also will appear on the ballot.

The initiative calls for nine days of early voting, secure drop boxes, ballot tracking, public funding for postage on absentee ballots, and additional time for military and overseas voters to return their absentee ballots. The initiative would also allow voters to request an absentee ballot for all future elections.

“As painful as it was, the process worked, and for that we are very thankful,” Promote the Vote attorney Christopher Trebilcock told the canvassers. “I am faithful that you both respect the rule of law.”

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, or TikTok.

Tags:

About The Author

Steve Neavling

Steve Neavling is an award-winning investigative journalist who operated Motor City Muckraker, an online news site devoted to exposing abuses of power and holding public officials accountable. Neavling also hosted Muckraker Report on 910AM from September 2017 to July 2018. Before launching Motor City Muckraker,...
More
Scroll to read more Politics & Elections articles
Join the Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News & Views Slideshows

Love island Detroit: A photo essay of young love on Detroit’s Belle Isle

Love Island Detroit: A photo essay of young love on Detroit’s Belle Isle
Photos from the ‘Squad’ rally in Detroit

Photos from the ‘Squad’ rally in Detroit
Everyone we saw rallying at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte

Everyone we saw supporting abortion rights at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte
Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday

Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday

News & Views Slideshows

Love island Detroit: A photo essay of young love on Detroit’s Belle Isle

Love Island Detroit: A photo essay of young love on Detroit’s Belle Isle
Photos from the ‘Squad’ rally in Detroit

Photos from the ‘Squad’ rally in Detroit
Everyone we saw rallying at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte

Everyone we saw supporting abortion rights at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte
Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday

Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday

News & Views Slideshows

Love island Detroit: A photo essay of young love on Detroit’s Belle Isle

Love Island Detroit: A photo essay of young love on Detroit’s Belle Isle
Photos from the ‘Squad’ rally in Detroit

Photos from the ‘Squad’ rally in Detroit
Everyone we saw rallying at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte

Everyone we saw supporting abortion rights at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte
Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday

Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday

Trending

Eastpointe mayor has meltdown over First Amendment during public meeting

By Steve Neavling

Eastpointe Mayor Monique Owens (left) berated residents during the public comment period of a public meeting.

Michigan Supreme Court orders abortion rights, voting access initiatives on ballot

By Steve Neavling

Abortion supporters sign a petition in Eastern Market in Detroit to amend the state's constitution to affirm abortion rights.

Tattooed Flint man pleads guilty to assaulting police at U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6

By Steve Neavling

Tattooed Flint man pleads guilty to assaulting police at U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6

A small-town teacher wonders how she can find sex online without parents or former students finding out

By Dan Savage

Also in News & Views

Biden isn’t Trump. Why do political journalists keep acting like he is?

By Abdul El-Sayed

Biden isn’t Trump. Why do political journalists keep acting like he is?

Rats in a kitchen are only fun in a Disney movie: The top 10 Metro Times headlines

By Alex Washington

Guess we'll be going to American Coney Island from now on.

Judge rules for tribe in Line 5 suit, says Enbridge is trespassing and must pay damages

By Laina G. Stebbins, Michigan Advance

Anti-Line 5 graffiti at Enbridge’s pumping station in Mackinaw City, May 12, 2021.

Omicron-targeted bivalent COVID-19 boosters are now available in Michigan

By Lee DeVito

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in June 2022 unvaccinated people had twice the risk of testing positive for COVID-19 and eight times the risk of dying.
More

Digital Issue

September 7, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us