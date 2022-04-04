Support local journalism. Join the Metro Times Press Club.

Michigan good-government groups: check your districts before election time

By on Mon, Apr 4, 2022 at 10:08 am

click to enlarge Polling station in Detroit. - STEVE NEAVLING
Steve Neavling
Polling station in Detroit.
New Michigan voting district mapswent into effect last week, and officials now are working to update the voter rolls.

Despite ongoing litigation, the Bureau of Elections and Secretary of State are making the necessary changes to the qualified voter file - the database that ties cities and townships to statewide voter registration files.

One lawsuit is still making its way through the proper channels, while another was thrown out recently by the Michigan Supreme Court.

Quentin Turner - program director with Common Cause Michigan - said for many people, their district lines may not have changed all that much.

"But for a good portion of Michiganders, especially when it comes to our congressional districts," said Turner, "they're potentially in a brand new district, which is going to have new representation after this coming election in 2022."

The deadline for candidates to file to run for office in Michigan is April 19, so they'll need to know which districts they live in before then. The state primary is on August 2, and the general election is on November 8.

Turner said voters are more tuned in to this year's redistricting cycle than they have been in the past.

"Just by the nature of the commission being citizen-led and responsible to the citizens," said Turner, "folks are paying a lot more attention to the work that they're doing and how their maps are going to affect our upcoming elections."

He added that residents who are curious about whether their districts have changed can go to theSecretary of State's website to find out, although since the new maps just went into effect, it will take some time to update.

He noted Common Cause also has a lookup tool that lists all elected officials based on your residential address, at commoncause.org/find-your-representative.

Originally published April 4, 2022 on Michigan News Connection. It is shared here with permission.
Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, or TikTok.
Scroll to read more Michigan News articles
Join the Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News & Views Slideshows

All the anti-war protesters we saw at the Stand With Ukraine rally in downtown Detroit

All the anti-war protesters we saw at the Stand With Ukraine rally in downtown Detroit
The Dooby Awards 2021: Celebrating Michigan&#146;s most dubious denizens

The Dooby Awards 2021: Celebrating Michigan’s most dubious denizens
28TH ST SE @ DIVISION AVE, Grand Rapids, 66 Total Crashes, 17 Injuries

The 20 most dangerous Michigan intersections in 2020
Social media responds to metro Detroit's historic flooding

Social media responds to metro Detroit's historic flooding

News & Views Slideshows

All the anti-war protesters we saw at the Stand With Ukraine rally in downtown Detroit

All the anti-war protesters we saw at the Stand With Ukraine rally in downtown Detroit
The Dooby Awards 2021: Celebrating Michigan&#146;s most dubious denizens

The Dooby Awards 2021: Celebrating Michigan’s most dubious denizens
28TH ST SE @ DIVISION AVE, Grand Rapids, 66 Total Crashes, 17 Injuries

The 20 most dangerous Michigan intersections in 2020
Social media responds to metro Detroit's historic flooding

Social media responds to metro Detroit's historic flooding

News & Views Slideshows

All the anti-war protesters we saw at the Stand With Ukraine rally in downtown Detroit

All the anti-war protesters we saw at the Stand With Ukraine rally in downtown Detroit
The Dooby Awards 2021: Celebrating Michigan&#146;s most dubious denizens

The Dooby Awards 2021: Celebrating Michigan’s most dubious denizens
28TH ST SE @ DIVISION AVE, Grand Rapids, 66 Total Crashes, 17 Injuries

The 20 most dangerous Michigan intersections in 2020
Social media responds to metro Detroit's historic flooding

Social media responds to metro Detroit's historic flooding

Trending

Oakland Mall’s new owner takes to TikTok to fill vacant storefronts

By Alex Washington

Oakland Mall.

Detroit's People Mover is coming back this April

By Randiah Camille Green

Detroit People Mover.

Online gambling is exploding. At what cost?

By Abdul El-Sayed

Online gambling is exploding. At what cost?

More Van Gogh, Hash Bash returns, and the death of a beauty icon: The top 10 headlines of the week

By Alex Washington

Hash Bash returns to Ann Arbor this weekend.

Also in News & Views

More Van Gogh, Hash Bash returns, and the death of a beauty icon: The top 10 headlines of the week

By Alex Washington

Hash Bash returns to Ann Arbor this weekend.

Detroit's People Mover is coming back this April

By Randiah Camille Green

Detroit People Mover.

Detroit’s QLine extends free rides — again — and creates rewards program

By Alex Washington

Detroit's QLine streetcar.

Ralph Godbee exits congressional campaign for Michigan’s newly created 13th District seat

By Steve Neavling

Former Detroit Police Chief Ralph Godbee Jr. was a congressional candidate for the 13th District.
More

Digital Issue

March 30, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us