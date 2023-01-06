Michigan farmers mix trees, crops, livestock to fight climate change

While relatively new to American farms, silvopasture is actually one of the oldest land-use practices in human history

By on Fri, Jan 6, 2023 at 9:24 am

Cattle grazing in a silvopasture. - USDA NRCS Texas, Flickr Creative Commons
USDA NRCS Texas, Flickr Creative Commons
Cattle grazing in a silvopasture.

Michigan farmers and others are growing crops, trees, and livestock on the same land to help battle climate change.

The technique, known as silvopasture, helps collect the carbon responsible for global warming. Agriculture agents say silvopasture is the practice of integrating trees, forage, and the grazing of domesticated animals in a mutually beneficial way.

Monica Jean, a crop educator with the Michigan State University Extension, said her office works with farmers around the state to optimize their systems through an environmental lens.

"We work with a little bit different stakeholders," she said, "but because we cover the three pillars of silvopasture — trees, forage, and livestock — that's how we work with farmers on implementation, or site selection."

Jean said states with a large amount of forested land — such as Michigan, Kentucky, New York, and Oregon — are prime places for silvopasture, as many grazing fields are in close proximity to woodlands.

While it's relatively new to American farms, silvopasture is actually one of the oldest land-use practices in human history, dating back centuries to Europe. Brett Chedzoy, regional forester for the Cornell University Cooperative Extension, said the process can work on small, wooded plots and large operations alike.

"The beauty of silvopasturing, compared to really any of the other agro-forestry systems," he said, "is that it's not only scalable, but can be implemented at a much larger scale."

Chedzoy, who has consulted with the Michigan State Extension system, said he warns farmers that the process can be labor-intensive and requires more management skills.

"There's a couple of key things to make silvopasturing work," he said. "You have to manage the trees well, but you also have to manage the grazing well."

People interested in silvopasture should contact their state's agricultural extension service.

This story was produced with original reporting by Caroline Miller with Great Lakes Echo.

Coming soon: Metro Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Detroit stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Michigan News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Basecamp Fitness chain heading to metro Detroit in 2023, its first Michigan location

By Lee DeVito

Basecamp Fitness chain heading to metro Detroit in 2023, its first Michigan location

Stabenow’s retirement from the U.S. Senate opens a battleground seat in 2024

By Steve Neavling

U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow.

Attorney for Oxford victims blasts governmental immunity for protecting negligent employees

By Steve Neavling

Justin Shilling, left, and Tate Myer were killed in the Nov. 30 mass shooting at Oxford High School.

Opinion: Does ‘diversity, equity, and inclusion’ really exist for people with disabilities?

By Kelli Finger

Opinion: Does ‘diversity, equity, and inclusion’ really exist for people with disabilities?

Also in News & Views

Harbaugh for Senate? The U-M coach could be just what the Michigan GOP needs

By Joe Lapointe

U-M coach Jim Harbaugh.

Basecamp Fitness chain heading to metro Detroit in 2023, its first Michigan location

By Lee DeVito

Basecamp Fitness chain heading to metro Detroit in 2023, its first Michigan location

Stabenow’s retirement from the U.S. Senate opens a battleground seat in 2024

By Steve Neavling

U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow.

Opinion: Does ‘diversity, equity, and inclusion’ really exist for people with disabilities?

By Kelli Finger

Opinion: Does ‘diversity, equity, and inclusion’ really exist for people with disabilities?
More

Digital Issue

December 28, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us