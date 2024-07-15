  1. News & Views
Michigan environmental group responds to pipeline enclosure appeal

The nonprofit group Oil & Water Don’t Mix calls on “the Biden administration to take a stand in support of its own climate policy by rejecting the tunnel”

By
Jul 15, 2024 at 9:21 am
Beneath the Straits of Mackinac is the controversial Line 5 oil and gas pipeline.
Beneath the Straits of Mackinac is the controversial Line 5 oil and gas pipeline. Shutterstock
A Michigan environmental group is addressing an appeal challenging the state’s decision to approve the enclosure of the Enbridge Line 5 pipeline.

Built in 1953, this pipeline transports up to 540,000 barrels of petroleum daily through the Great Lakes.

Enbridge aims to build a protective tunnel around a four-mile segment at the Straits of Mackinac, which connects Lake Michigan and Lake Huron.

Environmental groups and tribal leaders want the state to reverse Enbridge’s permit, citing concerns about a potential catastrophic oil spill.

The nonprofit group Oil & Water Don’t Mix is dedicated to preventing oil spills and promoting clean energy — and they support the appeal.

David Holtz, an international coordinator with the group, discussed the next steps.

“And the next big hurdle that the tunnel will have will be during the federal permitting process,” said Holtz, “so we’re going to be focusing on that in the coming days.”

Enbridge spokesperson Ryan Duffy said in an email statement that Line 5’s safety is exclusively regulated by the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration.

Enbridge maintains that it also conducts internal inspections via an MRI-like tool known as a “pig” that travels the line, recording data on the pipe’s thickness and looking for cracks, dents, or signs of corrosion.

Holtz said his organization will continue its efforts to make the public and the federal government aware of what needs to be done regarding Line 5.

“The need for the Biden administration,” said Holtz, “to take a stand in support of its own climate policy by rejecting the tunnel.”

Holtz added that the permitting process, known as the Environmental Impact Study, will be open for public comment — and is set for early next year.

Chrystal Blair, Michigan News Connection
Chrystal Blair is a veteran news broadcaster with more than 30 years of experience in radio and television reporting, producing, and writing. She was born and raised in Detroit, Michigan, and earned a degree in Communication/Radio, Television, Film from Eastern Michigan University. Prior to starting her career,...
