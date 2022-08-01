Support local journalism. Join the Metro Times Press Club.

Michigan Court of Appeals rules that county prosecutors can charge abortion providers in the state, despite injunction

Planned Parenthood said it will continue to provide abortions

By on Mon, Aug 1, 2022 at 11:59 am

click to enlarge Supporters of abortion rights rally in Detroit. - Marc Klockow
Marc Klockow
Supporters of abortion rights rally in Detroit.

County prosecutors in Michigan can enforce the state’s decades-old ban on abortions, despite a lower court’s earlier injunction against the law, the Michigan Court of Appeals ruled Monday.

The ruling, which means county prosecutors can criminally charge abortion providers, could have a major impact on doctors and health workers who terminate pregnancies in the state.

Michigan’s 1931 abortion ban was temporarily on hold after Court of Claims Judge Elizabeth Gleicher issued an injunction blocking the enforcement of the law a month before the U.S. Supreme Court overturned abortion rights on June 24.

That case involved a lawsuit filed by Planned Parenthood, which argued the state constitution protected abortion rights.

But since county prosecutors were not party to that lawsuit, the three-judge panel said they are not bound by the injunction.

Planned Parenthood of Michigan (PPMI) said Monday that the panel’s decision won't stop the nonprofit from providing abortions.

“Planned Parenthood of Michigan will continue to provide abortion services in accordance with the law,” PPMI said in a statement. “PPMI patients can keep their appointments and our doors remain open.”

Abortion-rights advocates are expected to appeal the ruling to the Michigan Supreme Court, which ultimately will decide on the legality of abortions.

Regardless of that outcome, a ballot initiative could affirm abortion rights in the state. Last month, abortion-right advocates filed more than 750,000 signatures to bring the issue to the ballot in November.

The Board of State Canvassers still needs to certify the signatures.

Meanwhile, a handful of county prosecutors have said they would not enforce the ban.


News & Views Slideshows

Photos from the ‘Squad’ rally in Detroit

Photos from the ‘Squad’ rally in Detroit
Everyone we saw rallying at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte

Everyone we saw supporting abortion rights at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte
Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday

Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday
New Slideshow

Everything we saw at the 2022 Juneteenth Family Reunion in Southfield

Gucci shuts down unauthorized Detroit store tweets and The Peterboro shuts its doors: The top 10 Metro Times headlines of the week

By Alex Washington

Gucci's forthcoming Detroit location.

Progressive Democrats under attack: Pro-Israel groups throw big money into deceptive ads to sway congressional elections in metro Detroit

By Steve Neavling

Progressive Democrats under attack: Pro-Israel groups throw big money into deceptive ads to sway congressional elections in metro Detroit

Former Michigan GOP executive director says Trump and Republicans should be criminally charged for election lies

By Steve Neavling

Supporters of President Donald Trump gathered in Detroit to protest the election in November 2020.

Get to know some of the candidates and issues in Michigan’s Aug. 2 primary election

By Steve Neavling

U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib is running for reelection in Michigan’s newly drawn 12th Congressional district.

Progressive Democrats under attack: Pro-Israel groups throw big money into deceptive ads to sway congressional elections in metro Detroit

By Steve Neavling

Progressive Democrats under attack: Pro-Israel groups throw big money into deceptive ads to sway congressional elections in metro Detroit

Gucci shuts down unauthorized Detroit store tweets and The Peterboro shuts its doors: The top 10 Metro Times headlines of the week

By Alex Washington

Gucci's forthcoming Detroit location.

Did the Democrats actually accomplish something?

By Jeffrey C. Billman

Sen. Joe Manchin confronted by climate activists in 2021. Perhaps they left an impression on him.

Unlike COVID, monkeypox shouldn’t be so hard to fight. So why have we failed to contain it?

By Abdul El-Sayed

Unlike COVID, monkeypox shouldn’t be so hard to fight. So why have we failed to contain it? (2)
