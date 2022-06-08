Michigan county sheriff’s office says it’s already run out of gas money

click to enlarge
Even police are feeling the pain of inflation.
The price of gas is too damn high.
According to AAA
, the average cost of gas today in Michigan is $5.21.
Apparently, we aren't the only people feeling the pain at the pump, one Michigan law enforcement office agency has adjusted its operations as a result of the rising prices.
Isabella County Sheriff Michael Main took to the county's Facebook page to alert residents that the fuel budget for the county has already been exhausted and deputies have been directed to handle as many situations as they can by phone in an attempt to reserve fuel.
Comments on the Facebook post have been limited, but one Facebook user asked "Will any cops be dispatched to a certain call?"
The sheriff's office responded "Absolutely, we are only going to try and handle calls by phone that are not in progress or require a deputy to respond."
According to the United States Census Bureau
, Isabella County has an estimated population of 64,000 residents. The county is home to Mount Pleasant, which is where Central Michigan University is located.
