Michigan conservationists: Recovering America’s Wildlife Act critical to save species

Wild turkeys had all but disappeared from Michigan by 1900. Population re-establishment efforts successfully restored the species in every county of the Lower Peninsula.

By on Mon, Nov 21, 2022 at 10:32 am

click to enlarge A flock of wild turkeys look for food on a cold winter day in Michigan. - Shutterstock
Shutterstock
A flock of wild turkeys look for food on a cold winter day in Michigan.

Environmental groups are calling efforts over the past half-century to restore the wild turkey population from the brink of extinction one of America's greatest wildlife success stories.

Conservationists in Michigan are now calling on Congress to pass pending legislation which would help wildlife agencies duplicate those efforts to save hundreds of threatened species. The bipartisan Recovering America's Wildlife Act would allocate $1.4 billion annually to protect fish, wildlife, and plants for future generations.

John Kanter, senior biologist for the National Wildlife Federation, said it is a matter of scaling up current efforts to protect more species.

"The Recovering America's Wildlife Act is on the cusp of being passed through Congress," Kanter explained. "That money would go to states, territories and tribal nations to restore populations of wildlife."

Wild turkeys had all but disappeared from Michigan by 1900 due to habitat loss and unregulated hunting. According to Michigan State University, population re-establishment efforts between 1919 and 1983 successfully restored the species in every county of the Lower Peninsula, and some parts of the Upper Peninsula.

The Recovering America's Wildlife Act passed the U.S. House of Representatives earlier this year and is awaiting action by the Senate, where there are more than 40 co-sponsors from both sides of the aisle.

Kanter emphasized lawmakers urgently need to approve the bill before the current session closes at the end of the year.

"Let's get to species, understand their populations, what they need to thrive before they head towards extinction," Kanter advised.

Kanter noted in the 1950s, there were only about 30,000 wild turkeys left in the country, but a concerted effort by government agencies and conservation groups between 1970 and the early 2000s restored habitat and reintroduced turkeys to places where they had been eliminated. There are currently an estimated 7 million wild turkeys across the U.S.

Coming soon: Metro Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Detroit stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Michigan News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

State officials indicate a criminal investigation is underway into Sen. Bumstead

By Jon King, Michigan Advance

State officials indicate a criminal investigation is underway into Sen. Bumstead

After a Detroit firefighter died on duty, prosecutors looked for someone to blame. Did they get it all wrong?

By Eddie B. Allen Jr.

Detroit firefighter Walter Harris was killed in a Nov. 15, 2008 blaze.

A straight guy gets blowjobs from his gay best friend — and is starting to feel guilty about it

By Dan Savage

Detroit’s RecoveryPark ordered to repay $750,000 in loans

By Lee DeVito

Detroit’s RecoveryPark ordered to repay $750,000 in loans

Also in News & Views

Half of incoming Michigan GOP lawmakers are election deniers

By Laina G. Stebbins, Michigan Advance

Right-wing rally calling for a so-called “audit” of the 2020 election at the Michigan Capitol, Oct. 12, 2021.

It’s time to stop paying attention to Donald Trump

By Abdul El-Sayed

It’s time to stop paying attention to Donald Trump (2)

State officials indicate a criminal investigation is underway into Sen. Bumstead

By Jon King, Michigan Advance

State officials indicate a criminal investigation is underway into Sen. Bumstead

Detroit’s RecoveryPark ordered to repay $750,000 in loans

By Lee DeVito

Detroit’s RecoveryPark ordered to repay $750,000 in loans
More

Digital Issue

November 16, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us