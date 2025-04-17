Michigan confirms the state’s first measles outbreak since 2019

Shutterstock The first measles outbreak in Michigan since 2019 has been identified in Montcalm County.

Michigan health officials confirmed a measles outbreak in Montcalm County, marking the state’s first such outbreak since 2019.

Three related cases of measles have been identified in Montcalm County, meeting the threshold for an outbreak, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) and the Mid-Michigan District Health Department (MMDHD).

Michigan has seen a total of seven measles cases so far this year.

“This outbreak underscores how contagious measles is and how quickly it can spread,” said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, the state’s chief medical executive. “The MMR (measles, mumps and rubella) vaccine remains our best defense, and two doses of MMR offer 97% protection against measles. We urge all Michigan residents to check their vaccination records to ensure they are up to date with the MMR vaccine.”

Officials urged Michigan residents to check their vaccination records to ensure they are current with the MMR vaccine, emphasizing its critical role in preventing further spread.

The outbreak in Montcalm County has been linked to an ongoing, larger outbreak in Ontario, Canada.

Authorities confirmed there are currently no additional public exposure sites identified in Michigan related to this outbreak. The cases in Montcalm County are unrelated to other confirmed measles cases elsewhere in Michigan.

No further details about the individuals involved have been released due to privacy concerns.

Measles, which spreads through airborne droplets and direct person-to-person contact, is highly contagious. Symptoms usually appear seven to 14 days after exposure and include high fever, cough, runny nose, red watery eyes, spots inside the mouth, and a distinctive rash beginning on the face and spreading downward.

Health officials recommend anyone who suspects exposure or who develops symptoms to contact their health care provider immediately before visiting to prevent exposing others.

In 2019, several dozen measles cases broke out in Oakland County. Michigan’s Patient Zero at the time traveled from Brooklyn, New York, to Oakland County in early March 2019 to raise money for charity in the Orthodox Jewish community, spreading the highly contagious virus.

The MDHHS and MMDHD strongly recommend that anyone of the age of one who has not yet received the MMR vaccine get vaccinated promptly. Individuals vaccinated before 1968 may have received a less effective vaccine and should consult their health care provider about receiving another dose.

Vaccinations are widely available at doctor’s offices, pharmacies, and local health departments. Eligible children can access no-cost vaccinations through the Vaccines for Children program.

More information about measles and vaccination locations is available at Michigan.gov/Measles.