Michigan breathalyzer technician sentenced to 9 months in jail for falsifying documents

Two Michigan men created fictitious documents to falsely suggest they tested and repaired breathalyzers to ensure they were accurate

By on Fri, Jun 24, 2022 at 10:06 am

click to enlarge Two men were busted falsely certifying the accuracy of breathalyzer tests in Michigan. - SHUTTERSTOCK.COM
Shutterstock.com
Two men were busted falsely certifying the accuracy of breathalyzer tests in Michigan.

A technician who falsified documents that certified the accuracy of breathalyzer tests in Michigan was sentenced to nine months in jail and three years of probation, Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Friday.

A jury convicted Andrew Clark last month of two counts of forgery of a public record, two counts of uttering and publishing, and two counts of using a computer to commit a crime.

He had faced up to 14 years in prison.

Clark and co-defendant David John created fictitious documents to falsely suggest they tested and repaired Datamaster DM breathalyzers to ensure they were accurate.

Johnson received the same sentence in December.

Nessel filed charges against the men in 2020 following a four-month investigation by the Attorney General’s Public Integrity Unit and the Michigan State Police.

“Our public integrity team continues to demonstrate the great importance of pursuing bad actors who subvert the criminal justice system and threaten the integrity of our judicial process,” Nessel said in a statement. “We must show that those who undermine the public trust risk jail time in doing so.”

