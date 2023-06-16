Michigan bans hair-based discrimination

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed the CROWN Act into law

By on Fri, Jun 16, 2023 at 6:00 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Sen. Sarah Anthony speaks at the signing of the CROWN Act at Moneyball Sportswear in Lansing, Michigan on June 15, 2023. - Anna Liz Nichols
Anna Liz Nichols
Sen. Sarah Anthony speaks at the signing of the CROWN Act at Moneyball Sportswear in Lansing, Michigan on June 15, 2023.

Whether it’s in twists, box braids or cornrows, Michigan’s civil rights laws now will include bans on race-based discrimination due to how someone wears their hair.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed the CROWN (Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair) Act into law in Lansing on Thursday, alongside Sen. Sarah Anthony (D-Lansing), who introduced the act three times as both a House member and a senator before it even got a legislative hearing.

“Sen. Anthony finished Thursday what Rep. Anthony started in 2019,” Black Leadership Advisory Council Co-Chair Donna L. Bell said at the bill signing at Moneyball Sportswear in Lansing.

Although Michigan’s civil rights laws already ban discrimination based on race, Black Michiganders still lose out on opportunities in the workforce and in schools because someone views how they wear their hair as unprofessional or unhygienic, Bell said.

“It deserves to be spelled out very clearly that it cannot continue to be tolerated. It should be clear that an employer should not be able to take away your bodily autonomy because they don’t like the look of your braids, your hairstyle or the volume of your hair,” Bell said.

As the Legislature continues to negotiate a budget for the 2024 fiscal year starting Oct. 1, Anthony said she was encouraged to wait to push for the CROWN Act again, but knew that her legislation was long overdue for Black Michiganders.

“It is convenient to slow down and to wait for issues that impact Black people. There will never be a time in which we will want to prioritize things that are unique to Black people and particularly Black women,” Anthony said. “Today, I am proud to let you know, we will not only have a budget that is passed and balanced and signed and amazing and actually fills the gaps in the need of our state, we can also protect Black hair.”

When we tell young people to express themselves and become who they are meant to be, discrimination based off of the color of their skin or texture of their hair hinders that expression, Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist said.

Gilchrist told attendees about going from his Eastside Detroit elementary school to a school in the suburbs of Detroit where he was the only Black student in the building.

“Very quickly I was confronted with, as an 8-year-old, what it felt like for a white person … not just a child, but an adult, to rub my arms to see if something came off … without my consent, to put both hands on my hair to see what it felt like,” Gilchrist said.

Michigan’s youth deserves an affirming foundation that doesn’t place barriers on their achievements, Gichrist added.

Doing more to prevent discrimination is not only the right thing to do, but it’s good for the state’s economy, Whitmer said. 

“Come to Michigan” has been her calling card during bill signings in the last year.

“We know that hair based discrimination has been used to deny opportunities for Black Americans. No more in Michigan,” Whitmer said. “Bigotry is bad for business. States with restrictive laws are losing talent and business.”

Subscribe to Metro Times newsletters.

Originally published by Michigan Advance. It is republished with permission.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Anna Liz Nichols, Michigan Advance

Anna Liz Nichols covers government and statewide issues, including criminal justice, environmental issues, education and domestic and sexual violence. Anna is a former state government reporter for The Associated Press and most recently was a reporter for the Detroit News. Anna is a graduate of Michigan State...
Scroll to read more Michigan News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Traverse City is the ‘Cocaine Capital’ of the U.S., according to study

By Lee DeVito

Traverse City is the ‘Cocaine Capital’ of the U.S., according to study (2)

Fake grades scandal at University of Michigan leads to accreditation board investigation

By Steve Neavling

Fake grades scandal at University of Michigan leads to accreditation board investigation (2)

WOOD-TV asks reporters to tone down Pride Month coverage because of conservative viewers

By Lee DeVito

WOOD-TV asks reporters to tone down Pride Month coverage because of conservative viewers

Hamtramck City Council bans Pride flag from city property

By Steve Neavling

Hamtramck officials will remove the Pride flag from city property after the city council voted to ban it.

Also in News & Views

Ferndale library targeted by anti-LGBTQ+ ‘Hide the Pride’ campaign

By Randiah Camille Green

On Sunday, June 4, the Ferndale library’s youth and young adult Pride Month displays were completely emptied of their books.

Hamtramck City Council bans Pride flag from city property

By Steve Neavling

Hamtramck officials will remove the Pride flag from city property after the city council voted to ban it.

Detroit Metro Times archives to be digitized by WSU’s Walter P. Reuther Library

By Lee DeVito

Detroit Metro Times archives to be digitized by WSU’s Walter P. Reuther Library

In northwest Detroit, a people-powered food pantry restores dignity for stunned neighbors, one box of oatmeal at a time

By Eleanore Catolico

Rev. Roslyn Bouier sits at her desk inside the food pantry. The executive director says demand is growing for the pantry’s services.
More

Digital Issue

June 14, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon TikTok icon Apple News Icon LinkedIn icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us