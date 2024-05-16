Metro Times wins Society of Professional Journalism awards

We’re excited to share that your local alt-weekly has once again been recognized among the city’s top journalists by the Society of Professional Journalists Detroit chapter, with one of our reporters winning three awards in the Print Class category.

Metro Times investigative reporter Steve Neavling won second place for his cover story “Black Detroiters are fleeing the city at an alarming rate” under the Racial Justice Reporting category.

Neavling also took home third place for two other stories, one for his ongoing series on “wandering cops” in Michigan, and the other a community news cover story on how some Michigan Muslims united with extremist Republicans against LGBTQ+ rights.

The awards were announced at the annual SPJ Detroit banquet on Wednesday.

Congrats to Steve and all the other local winners!