Metro Times wins Society of Professional Journalism awards

Congratulations are in order for our investigative reporter Steve Neavling

By
May 16, 2024 at 9:26 am
Steve Neavling was recognized by the Society of Professional Journalists Detroit chapter for his Metro Times work.
Steve Neavling was recognized by the Society of Professional Journalists Detroit chapter for his Metro Times work. Metro Times archives
We’re excited to share that your local alt-weekly has once again been recognized among the city’s top journalists by the Society of Professional Journalists Detroit chapter, with one of our reporters winning three awards in the Print Class category.

Metro Times investigative reporter Steve Neavling won second place for his cover story “Black Detroiters are fleeing the city at an alarming rate” under the Racial Justice Reporting category.

Neavling also took home third place for two other stories, one for his ongoing series on “wandering cops” in Michigan, and the other a community news cover story on how some Michigan Muslims united with extremist Republicans against LGBTQ+ rights.

The awards were announced at the annual SPJ Detroit banquet on Wednesday.

Congrats to Steve and all the other local winners!

Layla McMurtrie

Layla McMurtrie is the digital editor of Detroit Metro Times. She's passionate about art, music, food, and Detroit's culture and community. Her work has been featured in the Detroit Free Press, Between the Lines, and Metromode, among other Michigan publications.

