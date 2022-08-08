Metro Times is seeking fall 2022 interns — and we pay!

Support local journalism. Join the Metro Times Press Club.

Mon, Aug 8, 2022

Come learn with us! We're looking for a few exceptional student journalists to join the Detroit Metro Times newsroom this fall.

You'll get a chance to take the pulse of the city, interview creative people, and even confront the powers that be. Working closely with an editor, you'll get to write, you'll get to take photos, you'll get bylines and photo credits — and suffice it to say, the only coffee you'll fetch will be your own.

We pay $14/hour, so you must be eligible to work in the U.S. (We’re also open to candidates who prefer course credit.) You should be able to join us for 12-15 hours each week and have transportation (or the ability to access public transit), since we’ll be sending you out on assignment. You must live within our coverage area of metro Detroit for that same reason.

If this sounds appealing, please send a cover letter, résumé, and three samples of your work to [email protected]. Please specify whether you are most interested in photography, food writing, arts writing, news writing, or some combination of all of the above. We'll consider applications on a rolling basis, but please aim for Sept. 9.

