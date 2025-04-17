  1. News & Views
Metro Times is seeking a summer calendar intern

Help us cover what’s going on in the city!

By
Apr 17, 2025
Metro Times is seeking a summer intern.

Are you an aspiring journalist with an interest in the entertainment offerings of the Detroit area?

If so, we could use your help this summer!

Metro Times is seeking a calendar intern to help us expand our event listings. The listings appear on our website as well as in the print edition of Metro Times, helping our readers find things to do each week.

The intern will manually enter event listings into our database, making sure a wide swath of local venues are represented. Organizational skills and focus are key.

Interns should also be ready to take the occasional reporting assignment, and we welcome your pitches for stories as well.

The internship is unpaid and lasts from May through August depending on your schedule. Interns eligible for college credit are recommended, but non-students are also welcome to apply.

If this sounds interesting, please send a cover letter, resume, and any published clips to [email protected] with the subject line “Metro Times summer calendar intern” to be considered.

Lee DeVito

Leyland “Lee” DeVito is the editor in chief of Detroit Metro Times since 2016. His writing has also been published in CREEM, VICE, In These Times, and New City. He once asked porn star Stormy Daniels to spank him with an issue of Metro Times. She obliged.

