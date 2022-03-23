Metro Times has a new website, and we think you’ll love it

Support local journalism. Join the Metro Times Press Club.

By on Tue, Mar 22, 2022 at 2:24 pm

This afternoon, Detroit Metro Times launched its brand new website at metrotimes.com, showcasing the same award-winning local journalism, but with a sleeker, more user-friendly design.

Hosted by Foundation, the new site is just plain faster, more responsive, and features friendlier URLS for sharing. But readers will also notice quite a few improvements, like better search functionality, streamlined content categorization, vertical scrolling on slideshows (No more clicking and going from right to left!), easier ways to find and upload local events, and robust theater and film listings.

We also think you’ll enjoy the improved Best of Detroit presentation, and the redesigned location pages, featuring maps, information, related stories, and related events. Plus, if you’re a business owner, there’s an option to submit your own updates for new locations.

"We're excited for readers to experience our new site," Detroit Metro Times Editor in Chief Lee DeVito says in a statement. "The new design highlights our main editorial pillars — news, arts and culture, music, and dining — and is more user-friendly. I'm glad to see Euclid Media Group invest in its publications, especially at a time when many media companies are making cuts."

We encourage you to explore the new site, kick the wheels, and let us know if there’s anything we missed!

Alex Washington

Born and raised on Detroit's Westside, Alex Washington is about as Detroit as they come. She judges your coney island order and serves a mean side-eye when anything across Eight Mile is called "Detroit." Her writing has been published in Real Detroit Weekly, The Detroit Free Press, Model D, BLAC magazine, and...
