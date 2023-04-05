Metro Detroit under tornado watch, National Weather Service reports

The strong storms could produce large hail and destructive wind

By on Wed, Apr 5, 2023 at 9:53 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Clouds hang over Detroit near the Cass Corridor. - Steve Neavling
Steve Neavling
Clouds hang over Detroit near the Cass Corridor.

A nasty line of thunderstorms is headed toward metro Detroit on Wednesday and could spawn tornadoes, the National Weather Service (NWS) warned.

NWS issued a tornado watch for Wayne, Oakland, and Macomb counties, as well as areas north of metro Detroit, until 4 p.m.

The low-pressure system is sending a strong cold front through southeast Michigan and could produce tornadoes, large hail, and damaging winds.

Widespread power outages are possible.

The most severe weather is expected to sweep across the area between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

“Be weather aware and ready to act,” NWS warned on Twitter. “Have multiple ways to receive warning information.”

Temperatures are expected to reach the low 70s on Wednesday afternoon.

Because of the cold front, temperatures could plummet to the high 30s by Thursday morning.


Coming soon: Metro Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Detroit stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Steve Neavling

Steve Neavling is an award-winning investigative journalist who operated Motor City Muckraker, an online news site devoted to exposing abuses of power and holding public officials accountable. Neavling also hosted Muckraker Report on 910AM from September 2017 to July 2018. Before launching Motor City Muckraker,...
Scroll to read more Metro Detroit News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

‘Mojo in the Morning’ co-host Spike says he’s parting ways after more than 23 years

By Lee DeVito

Former Mojo in the Morning co-host Spike.

Body found near Cedar Point in 1980 identified as Michigan woman using new DNA testing

By Lee DeVito

Body found near Cedar Point in 1980 identified as Michigan woman using new DNA testing

Activists ready to defend Detroit woman facing eviction from tiny home

By Steve Neavling

Taura Brown speaks to reporters and housing rights activists about her plan to fight her eviction.

Bailiffs violently clash with housing activists in Detroit to evict a terminally ill woman

By Steve Neavling

Bailiffs and movers forcibly remove protesters who were protecting Taura Brown from being evicted in Detroit.

Also in News & Views

The indictment

By Tom Tomorrow

The indictment

Covenant School shooting

By Clay Jones

Covenant School shooting

Body found near Cedar Point in 1980 identified as Michigan woman using new DNA testing

By Lee DeVito

Body found near Cedar Point in 1980 identified as Michigan woman using new DNA testing

Lapointe: It’s about time — baseball fast-forwards into the past

By Joe Lapointe

Under new rules, a Detroit Tigers game at Comerica Park could end before 9 p.m.
More

Digital Issue

April 5, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us