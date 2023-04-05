Metro Detroit under tornado watch, National Weather Service reports

A nasty line of thunderstorms is headed toward metro Detroit on Wednesday and could spawn tornadoes, the National Weather Service (NWS) warned.
NWS issued a tornado watch for Wayne, Oakland, and Macomb counties, as well as areas north of metro Detroit, until 4 p.m.
The low-pressure system is sending a strong cold front through southeast Michigan and could produce tornadoes, large hail, and damaging winds.
Widespread power outages are possible.
The most severe weather is expected to sweep across the area between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.
“Be weather aware and ready to act,” NWS warned on Twitter. “Have multiple ways to receive warning information.”
Temperatures are expected to reach the low 70s on Wednesday afternoon.
Because of the cold front, temperatures could plummet to the high 30s by Thursday morning.
