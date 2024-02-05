Metro Detroit loses yet another art house as Maple Theater abruptly closes

The upscale cinema announced the closure on Monday, and we’re sad

By on Mon, Feb 5, 2024 at 3:42 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge A screen at the Maple Theater. - Facebook, The Maple Theater
Facebook, The Maple Theater
A screen at the Maple Theater.

Metro Detroit’s independent art house theaters continue to dwindle, with the Maple Theater in Bloomfield Hills announcing its permanent closure on Monday.

The theater took to Facebook to explain the closing and thank all customers who have visited over the last 12 years.

“Our lease has expired, and after months of difficult deliberations, we have decided that it is time to end our run as operators of this wonderful institution,” the statement reads. “Being able to operate a theater in our own community was one of the great privileges of our lives.”

Many celebrations and events have taken place at the community theater over the years, and the announcement is without a doubt a major loss for local filmgoers.

The post acknowledged the COVID-19 pandemic’s part in many recent business closures and states that the theater had a difficult time bringing attendance back to pre-pandemic numbers. Consequently, the theater said it was “unable to make the financial commitment necessary to keep The Maple a first-class establishment.”

To honor The Maple’s Elite Memberships, the theater has partnered with Emagine, so anyone currently enrolled in the program will receive a complimentary one-year Emagine Extras membership. Plus, Maple gift cards can be redeemed for Emagine gift cards at its Birmingham 8 location.

In part due to the rise of streaming services, times have been tough for movie theaters and moviegoers, especially when it comes to independent theaters and art houses.

Earlier this year, Cinema Detroit closed after a decade in business. In 2021, Royal Oak’s Main Art Theatre abruptly shut its doors too.

Detroit has very few movie theaters remaining, including Southwest Detroit’s Senate Theater and Old Redford’s Redford Theatre, which focus on classic films, and the DIA’s Detroit Film Theatre, which largely screens art-house and foreign films. The Fourth Wall wine bar, which bills itself as a “microcinema,” also opened late last year. But the only first-run movie theater left in the city is the Bel Air Luxury Cinema on Eight Mile Road.

Rapper Big Sean had been planning to open a movie theater in the city since 2018, but it still hasn’t happened, and according to Crain’s Detroit Business, the plan is on hold.

In Ann Arbor, the Michigan Theater and State Theatre continue to screen indie films.

Related
Cinema Detroit is an indie movie theater in Detroit's Cass Corridor.

Cinema Detroit to close in huge blow to local arthouse scene — but it’s not ready to give up: After a decade in business, Detroit has lost another movie theater

Subscribe to Metro Times newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Slideshow

The most romantic restaurants in metro Detroit

Symposia1000 Brush St., Detroit; 313-962-9366; symposiadetroit.comWith a beautiful atmosphere and high-end menu options, this Greektown spot is perfect for a fancy date.
34 slides
The Whitney4421 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-832-5700; thewhitney.comThis historic mansion in downtown Detroit offers a fine-dining restaurant perfect for a romantic dinner. Plus, it’s got a bar and dessert parlor if you want to extend the date with drinks and treats following your meal. Parc800 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-922-7272; parcdetroit.comRight in the heart of Campus Martius, Parc offers top-notch food and drinks, as well as ample opportunities for people-watching. Symposia1000 Brush St., Detroit; 313-962-9366; symposiadetroit.comWith a beautiful atmosphere and high-end menu options, this Greektown spot is perfect for a fancy date. Oak & Reel2921 E. Grand Blvd., Detroit; 313-270-9600; oakandreel.comIn Detroit’s Milwaukee Junction neighborhood, this Italian and seafood spot was named Best Restaurant in Wayne County in Metro Times’ 2023 Best of Detroit reader’s poll. It also offers an underground cocktail bar called The Upright, perfect for heading to a more intimate setting after dinner. Mabel Gray23825 John R Rd., Hazel Park; 248-398-4300; mabelgraykitchen.comWith a fresh comfortable atmosphere and a well-crafted menu utilizing fresh ingredients from local farms, you can’t go wrong with this adventurous restaurant. Selden Standard3921 2nd Ave., Detroit; 313-438-5055; seldenstandard.comYou can never get sick of this restaurant, as it offers a rotating menu with some of the best New American tapas in Detroit, great for an amazing date.
Click to View 34 slides

Tags:

About The Author

Layla McMurtrie

Layla McMurtrie

Layla McMurtrie is the digital editor of Detroit Metro Times. She's passionate about food, music, art, and Detroit's culture and community. Her work has been featured in the Detroit Free Press, Between the Lines, Metromode, and other various Michigan publications.

Scroll to read more Metro Detroit articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Judge boots Highland Park’s longtime treasurer from office following housing scandal

By Steve Neavling

Highland Park Treasurer Janice Taylor-Bibbs owes the city $90,620 because state and federal officials say she unlawfully received this house.

Lapointe: Crumbley trial and red-flag laws aim at right targets

By Joe Lapointe

Lapointe: Crumbley trial and red-flag laws aim at right targets

Downzoning Michigan Central promising for rest of Detroit

By Andrew Wright

Downzoning Michigan Central promising for rest of Detroit (2)

Scandal involving animal research at University of Michigan deepens with another journal retraction

By Steve Neavling

University of Michigan campus.

Also in News & Views

Pro-Palestinian protesters demonstrate against Biden during trip to Michigan

By Jon King, Michigan Advance

President Joe Biden arrives on Air Force One at Selfridge Air National Guard Base in Metro Detroit on Feb. 1 2024.

Biden celebrates UAW endorsement in Macomb County

By Anna Liz Nichols, Michigan Advance

President Joe Biden is greeted by Governor of Michigan Gretchen Whitmer at Selfridge Air National Guard Base in Metro Detroit on Feb. 1, 2024.

Businessman Joel Haashiim announces mayoral candidacy, vows to serve all of Detroit

By Steve Neavling

Retired businessman Joel Haashiim is running for mayor of Detroit.

Everything is great!

By Tom Tomorrow

Everything is great!
More

Digital Issue

January 31, 2024

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Threads icon Instagram Icon TikTok icon Apple News Icon LinkedIn icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us