Metro Detroit embraces pickleball with 2 more state-of-the-art complexes

Pickleball, America’s fastest growing sport, is making its mark in metro Detroit.

Following the opening of Bash Pickleball Club in Warren in April, two more pickleball complexes are planned for the Detroit area.

PickleRage, a popular indoor pickleball club franchise, is holding its grand opening for its West Bloomfield facility on Aug. 3. The nearly 27,000-foot building will have nine professional-grade courts at 7290 Orchard Lake Rd. The building is brightly lit and controlled for temperature and humidity.

Also announced this week, construction will begin this summer for the Northville Pickleball Club, which will be the largest complex of its kind in the state, with 16 state-of-the-art, climate-controlled courts on the campus of Ward Church at Sixn Mile and Haggerty. The 50,000-square-foot facility is expected to open in 2025.

In April, Bash Pickleball Club, metro Detroit’s first pickleball-only complex, opened in Warren and has already become tremendously popular, with drop-in events regularly filling up. Bash has 10 professional-grade courts under bright lighting.

“We are excited to finally welcome the West Bloomfield community into our club,” David Smith, COO of PickleRage, said Thursday. “Our goal is to provide a welcoming and dynamic environment for players of all ages and skill levels. The grand opening event is a perfect opportunity for everyone to experience what PickleRage has to offer.”

PickleRage will be open 365 days a year and features a players lounge, beer and wine bars, free balls, and paddle loans. Players will have the opportunity to video record and live stream matches.

One of the fastest-growing indoor pickleball clubs in the country, PickleRage plans to open an additional 500 locations over the next five years, the company said.

The Northville Pickleball Club will be open every day for court rentals, leagues, and skill-level sessions. It will feature a pro shop with pickleball equipment and clothing, locker rooms, a cafe, and meeting rooms for parties and gatherings.

click to enlarge Courtesy of Northville Pickleball Club A rendering of the Northville Pickleball Club, which is set to open in 2025.

Ward Church partnered with private investors to build the facility. Among the investors is Christy Howden, co-owner and CEO of Wolverine Pickleball, a popular complex with 12 indoor courts and beer on tap in Ann Arbor. The other partners are local residents Mike Schmitt and Mike Kowalczyk.

“We’ve been searching for the right location to do this project for some time, the Ward Church location was not only a perfect spot, but also represents an opportunity for us to bring world-class facilities for pickleball players in the community,” Scmitt said Wednesday. “There is nothing like what we are doing in the I-275 corridor and finally local residents and fellow pickleball enthusiasts of all levels and ages will have a place to call home.”

Kowalczyk said he and his partners researched other facilities across the country to offer the best possible experience.

“We’ve traveled around the country seeing other great places to play and how to make this the perfect place,” Kowalczyk said. “We think it will be one of the finest pickleball experiences in the country.”

Looking for other places in metro Detroit to play pickleball? Here’s a list of indoor and outdoor courts.