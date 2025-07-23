  1. News & Views
Meet Michigan’s community health workers

Bridging the gap

By
Jul 23, 2025 at 6:00 am
Image: Shanon Seymore (left) and Regina Gully.
Shanon Seymore (left) and Regina Gully. Nick Hagen
This reporting series from Planet Detroit examines the growing role of community health workers (CHWs) in Michigan — trusted professionals who assist residents in navigating housing, food access, chronic illnesses, and the health care system. Proposed Medicaid cuts could undermine funding for these workers, who often come from the same communities they serve. By building trust and drawing on lived experience, CHWs are addressing critical gaps in care that traditional health systems often overlook. This project was made possible with support from the Michigan Health Endowment Fund.

Michigan’s community health workers are on the front lines of public health — and still fighting for support

How one phone call a week helps Detroiters manage diabetes — and avoid the ER

More than medicine: How a community health worker keeps one patient housed – and alive

How to understand and connect with community health workers in Michigan

Nina Ignaczak
Nina Misuraca Ignaczak is an award-winning journalist and documentary filmmaker in metro Detroit. She is the founder and executive editor of Planet Detroit, a digital media startup that tells Detroit’s environmental stories while building a community of engaged readers who are informed and empowered to act personally...
