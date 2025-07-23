Meet Michigan’s community health workers

This reporting series from Planet Detroit examines the growing role of community health workers (CHWs) in Michigan — trusted professionals who assist residents in navigating housing, food access, chronic illnesses, and the health care system. Proposed Medicaid cuts could undermine funding for these workers, who often come from the same communities they serve. By building trust and drawing on lived experience, CHWs are addressing critical gaps in care that traditional health systems often overlook. This project was made possible with support from the Michigan Health Endowment Fund.

• Michigan’s community health workers are on the front lines of public health — and still fighting for support



• How one phone call a week helps Detroiters manage diabetes — and avoid the ER



• More than medicine: How a community health worker keeps one patient housed – and alive



• How to understand and connect with community health workers in Michigan