Major week ahead for 10 Starbucks stores in Michigan set to vote on unionizing

click to enlarge
Shutterstock
More Starbucks workers in Michigan are joining the unionization wave.
Workers at 10 Starbucks stores in Michigan are set to vote on unionizing this week in what could be a major victory for the growing labor movement among coffee employees.
Five stores in Ann Arbor are scheduled to vote Tuesday. An additional five stores in Clinton Township, East Lansing, Flint, Grand Blanc, and Lansing are set to vote Thursday, according to the National Labor Relations Board, which administers the elections.
A Starbucks in Ypsilanti is scheduled to vote on June 17.
A Grand Rapids store became the first Starbucks
in the state to vote to unionize last month.
More than 230 Starbucks stores nationwide have filed petitions for union elections. By the end of May, about 100 stores have voted to unionize.
Late last year, a Starbucks in Buffalo became the first in the nation to unionize.
The labor movement has spread beyond Starbucks. In Detroit, employees at Great Lakes Coffee Roasting Co.
went on strike in February and are moving to unionize.
Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, or TikTok.