Support local journalism. Join the Metro Times Press Club.

Major week ahead for 10 Starbucks stores in Michigan set to vote on unionizing

The growing labor movement is sweeping across the coffee industry

By on Mon, Jun 6, 2022 at 11:02 am

click to enlarge More Starbucks workers in Michigan are joining the unionization wave. - SHUTTERSTOCK
Shutterstock
More Starbucks workers in Michigan are joining the unionization wave.

Workers at 10 Starbucks stores in Michigan are set to vote on unionizing this week in what could be a major victory for the growing labor movement among coffee employees.

Five stores in Ann Arbor are scheduled to vote Tuesday. An additional five stores in Clinton Township, East Lansing, Flint, Grand Blanc, and Lansing are set to vote Thursday, according to the National Labor Relations Board, which administers the elections.

A Starbucks in Ypsilanti is scheduled to vote on June 17.

A Grand Rapids store became the first Starbucks in the state to vote to unionize last month.

More than 230 Starbucks stores nationwide have filed petitions for union elections. By the end of May, about 100 stores have voted to unionize.

Late last year, a Starbucks in Buffalo became the first in the nation to unionize.

The labor movement has spread beyond Starbucks. In Detroit, employees at Great Lakes Coffee Roasting Co. went on strike in February and are moving to unionize.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, or TikTok.

About The Author

Steve Neavling

Steve Neavling is an award-winning investigative journalist who operated Motor City Muckraker, an online news site devoted to exposing abuses of power and holding public officials accountable. Neavling also hosted Muckraker Report on 910AM from September 2017 to July 2018. Before launching Motor City Muckraker,...
More
Scroll to read more Michigan News articles
Join the Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News & Views Slideshows

Metro Detroiters march for Palestine on 74th anniversary of Nakba

Metro Detroiters march for Palestine on 74th anniversary of Nakba
Everyone we saw marching for reproductive rights in Detroit on Saturday

Everyone we saw marching for reproductive rights in Detroit on Saturday
Detroiters march for abortion rights

Detroiters march for abortion rights following news that ‘Roe v. Wade’ could soon be overturned
Social Kitchen 225 E. Maple Rd., Birmingham; 248-594-4200; socialkitchenandbar.com Chicken and waffles are a brunch favorite, but at Social Kitchen, it’s more than a brunchtime entree — it’s also a cocktail. Social takes what we know about a typical old fashioned and elevates it by adding crispy fried chicken and a waffle biscuit. Photo via Google Maps

30 essential Detroit area brunches you should have tried by now

News & Views Slideshows

Metro Detroiters march for Palestine on 74th anniversary of Nakba

Metro Detroiters march for Palestine on 74th anniversary of Nakba
Everyone we saw marching for reproductive rights in Detroit on Saturday

Everyone we saw marching for reproductive rights in Detroit on Saturday
Detroiters march for abortion rights

Detroiters march for abortion rights following news that ‘Roe v. Wade’ could soon be overturned
Social Kitchen 225 E. Maple Rd., Birmingham; 248-594-4200; socialkitchenandbar.com Chicken and waffles are a brunch favorite, but at Social Kitchen, it’s more than a brunchtime entree — it’s also a cocktail. Social takes what we know about a typical old fashioned and elevates it by adding crispy fried chicken and a waffle biscuit. Photo via Google Maps

30 essential Detroit area brunches you should have tried by now

News & Views Slideshows

Metro Detroiters march for Palestine on 74th anniversary of Nakba

Metro Detroiters march for Palestine on 74th anniversary of Nakba
Everyone we saw marching for reproductive rights in Detroit on Saturday

Everyone we saw marching for reproductive rights in Detroit on Saturday
Detroiters march for abortion rights

Detroiters march for abortion rights following news that ‘Roe v. Wade’ could soon be overturned
Social Kitchen 225 E. Maple Rd., Birmingham; 248-594-4200; socialkitchenandbar.com Chicken and waffles are a brunch favorite, but at Social Kitchen, it’s more than a brunchtime entree — it’s also a cocktail. Social takes what we know about a typical old fashioned and elevates it by adding crispy fried chicken and a waffle biscuit. Photo via Google Maps

30 essential Detroit area brunches you should have tried by now

Trending

Man found crushed to death inside an abandoned funeral home in Flint

By Steve Neavling

The Swanson Funeral Home in Flint was forced to close in 2017.

Anita Baker brings her show home and James Craig gets booted off the ballot: The top 10 Metro Times headlines of the week

By Alex Washington

Former Detroit Police Chief James Craig was swarmed by protesters at his campaign launch at Belle Isle.

James Craig cannot appear on the ballot in Michigan’s gubernatorial election, court rules

By Steve Neavling

Former Detroit Police Chief James Craig was swarmed by protesters at his campaign launch at Belle Isle.

I don’t like feeling like I have a sugar daddy!

By Dan Savage

Disparities in income are something almost all couples have faced — or something most couples eventually face.

Also in News & Views

Anita Baker brings her show home and James Craig gets booted off the ballot: The top 10 Metro Times headlines of the week

By Alex Washington

Former Detroit Police Chief James Craig was swarmed by protesters at his campaign launch at Belle Isle.

The Second Amendment means whatever you want it to mean

By Jeffrey C. Billman

We could — like every other developed nation on Earth — make atrocities like Uvalde vanishingly rare. We choose not to.

James Craig cannot appear on the ballot in Michigan’s gubernatorial election, court rules

By Steve Neavling

Former Detroit Police Chief James Craig was swarmed by protesters at his campaign launch at Belle Isle.

Gubernatorial candidate Perry Johnson failed to qualify for the ballot, appellate court rules

By Steve Neavling

Businessman Perry Johnson is running for governor of Michigan.
More

Digital Issue

June 1, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us