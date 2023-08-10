Macomb County Pride welcomes all to ‘Summer Sashay’ with third annual festival

click to enlarge Courtesy of Macomb County Pride Macomb County Pride President Phil Gilchrist completing an interview during a Pride Picnic in Sterling Heights, June 2021.

Macomb County held its first-ever Pride festival in 2021, and the organization has just announced its 2023 return, dubbed “Summer Sashay.”

The event is scheduled for Aug. 25-26 in downtown Mount Clemens. A press release promises an “inclusive and festive weekend filled with good vibes and lots of fun,” offering a weekend of festivities and celebrations to support the LGBTQ+ community.

“We were really happy with how the last two year’s events turned out,” Phil Gilchrist, President of Macomb County Pride, said in a statement. “We received tremendous love and support from the city and downtown businesses, and we’re looking forward to bringing this event back to beautiful downtown Mount Clemens in 2023.”

The festival will feature musical performances, family-friendly activities, and a street fair showcasing more than 75 handmade goods vendors and non-profit organizations providing community resources.

The Main Stage will host a lineup of musical headliners including Nikki Holland & the Dirty Elizabeths, Barbara Payton, and Alise King, as well as two drag queen sets led by Jadein Black.

Kicking off on Friday, Aug. 25, Macomb County Pride says attendees can support local bars and businesses while listening to Motor City Josh & The Big Three from 7-9 p.m. at the Fountain Stage as part of Mount Clemens’s Uptown Concert Series.

Starting off the Saturday festivities will be a Drag Brunch at 10 a.m. hosted by Jadein Black. Then at noon, main stage performances will begin. Family-friendly activities will include a children’s area by the Rise Church of Christ and a drag queen story time hosted by the Mount Clemens Public Library.

While the festival is free to the public, tickets to the Drag Brunch must be purchased online for $40. The event is located in Mount Clemens’s social district, The Oasis, which will be open during the event.

More information is available at macombcountypride.com/pride2023.

Event Details Macomb County Pride Fri., Aug. 25, 6 p.m.-12 a.m. and Sat., Aug. 26, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Mount Clemens Mount Clemens, Mount Clemens Macomb County

Subscribe to Metro Times newsletters.



Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter