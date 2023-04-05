Macomb County man whacks clerk with frozen fish

click to enlarge Shutterstock A Macomb County man was charged with striking a grocery store clerk over the head with a frozen fish.

Warren police reeled in a suspect accused of whacking a grocery store employee across the head with a four-pound frozen fish.MD Jobul Hussain, of Warren, was charged Monday with one count of aggravated assault.Macomb County prosecutors say Hussain was angry that a clerk at Desi Fruit Market on Nine Mile Road wouldn’t sell him a fish at about 7:13 p.m. on Sunday. The clerk told Hussain that the fish counter closed at 7 p.m. because of the Ramadan holiday.Hussain is then accused of picking up a frozen hilsa fish — a kind of herring — and striking the clerk across the head.The clerk was taken to the hospital.“I never thought I’d have to say this, but if you assault someone with a fish in our county you will be prosecuted,” Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido said in a statement Wednesday. “A frozen fish is dangerous if you use it to hit someone on the head.”Hussain was arraigned in Warren District Court and given a $5,000 personal bond.Hussain faces up to one year in prison.The next four hearing has not yet been scheduled.