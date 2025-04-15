Macomb County high school vandalized with racist graffiti, prompting outcry over school’s response

Facebook/Saint Clair Shores Residents for Equality This is a photo of the racist graffiti at Lakeview High School in St. Clair Shores.

Lakeview High School in St. Clair Shores was vandalized with racist graffiti over the weekend, and some residents are questioning why school officials failed to inform parents about the nature of the message.

In a recent email to families, Principal Scott Kapla said the school contacted police and is working to ensure the campus remains safe and respectful. But the messages did not mention that the graffiti included the phrase, “No N***ers,” spray-painted on the outside of the school. Another message containing the N-word was spray-painted on the building.

“Acts of vandalism do not reflect the values of our school community, and we are working diligently to ensure our campus remains a safe, respectful, and welcoming environment for all students and staff,” Kapla wrote. “We are asking for your support in speaking with your child about the importance of respecting our school and taking pride in our shared space.”

Some residents plan to speak out at the Lakeview Public Schools board meeting on Tuesday evening, saying parents deserve transparency and that racism in the schools must be acknowledged.

“The fact is, ignoring what the graffiti says is aiding in upholding white supremacy,” Melissa Crook, a St. Clair Shores activist, tells Metro Times. “It needs to be addressed and called out because that’s the only way people start opening their eyes to how racism and these oppressive systems continue to flourish. That email turned a blind eye to clear racism. He had a chance to address it.”

Kapla’s email said there were two recent incidents of graffiti, including inside the school near the auditorium last week. It’s unclear what the message said.

Metro Times couldn’t immediately reach Kapla or Superintendent Karl D. Paulson. Their response will be added to the story if they return our messages.

The school board meeting is open to the public and begins at 7:30 p.m. the Wheat Educational Campus, 27575 Harper, in St. Clair Shores.