Support local journalism. Join the Metro Times Press Club.

Last-minute court order saves many homeowners from tax foreclosures in Wayne County

Wayne County Treasurer Eric Sabree cited the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and a lack of federal assistance

By on Wed, Mar 30, 2022 at 10:15 am

click to enlarge Houses on Detroit's east side. - STEVE NEAVLING
Steve Neavling
Houses on Detroit's east side.

A judge on Tuesday accepted Wayne County Treasurer Eric Sabree’s request to halt tax foreclosures for many owner-occupied homes.

Sabree petitioned the 3rd Circuit Court to prevent foreclosing on houses that owe delinquent taxes from 2017 to 2019, citing the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Delinquent homeowners now have until March 31, 2023 to make good on their taxes.

“Our number one priority remains keeping people in their homes and too many Wayne County taxpayers are still suffering significant economic hardship due to the COVID-19 crisis,” Sabree said in a statement. “We also know that while many have applied for property tax relief from certain programs, they needed more time to compile appropriate paperwork. So, we continue to make some allowances considering the pandemic.”

About 1,800 owner-occupied houses were on the foreclosure list for delinquent taxes between 2017 and 2019, and most of them are in Detroit.

The judge’s order does not impact homes where homeowners are delinquent on taxes prior to 2017.

Sabree’s office has been encouraging delinquent taxpayers to take advantage of the Michigan Homeowners Assistance Fund (MIHAF), which provides relief to people who have a qualified financial hardship. Anyone who is eligible and fills out the paperwork will have their homes removed from the foreclosure list.

“It’s important that individuals still apply because through MIHAG, it can not only eliminate back property tax debt, but also halt the accrual of interest,” Sabree said. “Our hope is that a significant number of Wayne County residents will qualify for this relief.”

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, or TikTok.

About The Author

Steve Neavling

Steve Neavling is an award-winning investigative journalist who operated Motor City Muckraker, an online news site devoted to exposing abuses of power and holding public officials accountable. Neavling also hosted Muckraker Report on 910AM from September 2017 to July 2018. Before launching Motor City Muckraker,...
More
Scroll to read more Metro Detroit News articles
Join the Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News & Views Slideshows

All the anti-war protesters we saw at the Stand With Ukraine rally in downtown Detroit

All the anti-war protesters we saw at the Stand With Ukraine rally in downtown Detroit
The Dooby Awards 2021: Celebrating Michigan&#146;s most dubious denizens

The Dooby Awards 2021: Celebrating Michigan’s most dubious denizens
28TH ST SE @ DIVISION AVE, Grand Rapids, 66 Total Crashes, 17 Injuries

The 20 most dangerous Michigan intersections in 2020
Social media responds to metro Detroit's historic flooding

Social media responds to metro Detroit's historic flooding

News & Views Slideshows

All the anti-war protesters we saw at the Stand With Ukraine rally in downtown Detroit

All the anti-war protesters we saw at the Stand With Ukraine rally in downtown Detroit
The Dooby Awards 2021: Celebrating Michigan&#146;s most dubious denizens

The Dooby Awards 2021: Celebrating Michigan’s most dubious denizens
28TH ST SE @ DIVISION AVE, Grand Rapids, 66 Total Crashes, 17 Injuries

The 20 most dangerous Michigan intersections in 2020
Social media responds to metro Detroit's historic flooding

Social media responds to metro Detroit's historic flooding

News & Views Slideshows

All the anti-war protesters we saw at the Stand With Ukraine rally in downtown Detroit

All the anti-war protesters we saw at the Stand With Ukraine rally in downtown Detroit
The Dooby Awards 2021: Celebrating Michigan&#146;s most dubious denizens

The Dooby Awards 2021: Celebrating Michigan’s most dubious denizens
28TH ST SE @ DIVISION AVE, Grand Rapids, 66 Total Crashes, 17 Injuries

The 20 most dangerous Michigan intersections in 2020
Social media responds to metro Detroit's historic flooding

Social media responds to metro Detroit's historic flooding

Trending

Oakland Mall’s new owner takes to TikTok to fill vacant storefronts

By Alex Washington

Oakland Mall.

Detroit Eastern Market is the third best public market in the country, according to USA Today readers

By Randiah Camille Green

Brother Nature's stall in Eastern Market.

Stench from Jeep plant in Detroit prompts fourth air quality violation

By Steve Neavling

A nauseating stench is wafting from the Stellantis' Jeep Grand Cherokee plant on St. Jean on Detroit's east side.

Last week proved just how illegitimate the Supreme Court is — and how much damage it can do

By Jeffrey C. Billman

Last week proved just how illegitimate the Supreme Court is — and how much damage it can do

Also in News & Views

Ralph Godbee exits congressional campaign for Michigan’s newly created 13th District seat

By Steve Neavling

Former Detroit Police Chief Ralph Godbee Jr. was a congressional candidate for the 13th District.

Last week proved just how illegitimate the Supreme Court is — and how much damage it can do

By Jeffrey C. Billman

Last week proved just how illegitimate the Supreme Court is — and how much damage it can do

Online gambling is exploding. At what cost?

By Abdul El-Sayed

Online gambling is exploding. At what cost?

Instead of asking ‘Is he the right guy?’ ask ‘Is he the right guy for now?’

By Dan Savage

Stop thinking forever and instead concentrate on now.
More

Digital Issue

March 30, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us