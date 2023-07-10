Larry Nassar assaulted in prison — again

click to enlarge Michigan Attorney General's office Booking photo of Larry Nassar.

Larry Nassar, who is serving a de facto life sentence in federal prison for sexually assaulting girls and young women on the USA gymnastics team, was reportedly stabbed multiple times.

The Associated Press reports that Nassar, 59, was attacked by an inmate at United States Penitentiary Coleman in Florida overnight on Sunday. According to sources, Nassar was stabbed in the back and chest but is now in a “stable” condition.

The sources said the prison is understaffed and the officers charged with monitoring Nassar were working overtime shifts.

It’s not the first time Nassar was assaulted in prison. In 2018, Nassar was reportedly assaulted “within hours of being released into the general population” at the high-security United States Penitentiary in Tucson.

Child molesters are often harassed by fellow inmates in prisons, whose crimes are considered so heinous that some inmates feel justified in doing so.

Nassar was charged with assaulting more than 250 girls and women while a doctor at Michigan State University and U.S. Gymnastics. Some of the girls were as young as 6 years old. In a separate case, Nassar also pleaded guilty to possessing child pornography.

