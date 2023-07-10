Larry Nassar assaulted in prison — again

The former MSU doctor was reportedly stabbed multiple times on Sunday

By on Mon, Jul 10, 2023 at 10:09 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Booking photo of Larry Nassar. - Michigan Attorney General's office
Michigan Attorney General's office
Booking photo of Larry Nassar.

Larry Nassar, who is serving a de facto life sentence in federal prison for sexually assaulting girls and young women on the USA gymnastics team, was reportedly stabbed multiple times.

The Associated Press reports that Nassar, 59, was attacked by an inmate at United States Penitentiary Coleman in Florida overnight on Sunday. According to sources, Nassar was stabbed in the back and chest but is now in a “stable” condition.

The sources said the prison is understaffed and the officers charged with monitoring Nassar were working overtime shifts.

It’s not the first time Nassar was assaulted in prison. In 2018, Nassar was reportedly assaulted “within hours of being released into the general population” at the high-security United States Penitentiary in Tucson.

Child molesters are often harassed by fellow inmates in prisons, whose crimes are considered so heinous that some inmates feel justified in doing so.

Nassar was charged with assaulting more than 250 girls and women while a doctor at Michigan State University and U.S. Gymnastics. Some of the girls were as young as 6 years old. In a separate case, Nassar also pleaded guilty to possessing child pornography.

Related
Excerpt: Gymnast Rachel Haines details abuse at the hands of Larry Nassar in new book

Excerpt: Gymnast Rachel Haines details abuse at the hands of Larry Nassar in new book

Subscribe to Metro Times newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Lee DeVito

Leyland “Lee” DeVito is the editor in chief of Detroit Metro Times since 2016. His writing has also been published in Hour Detroit, VICE, In These Times, and New City. He once asked porn star Stormy Daniels to spank him with an issue of Metro Times. She obliged...
Scroll to read more Michigan News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Mosquitoes carrying rare, deadly disease detected in Michigan

By Steve Neavling

Mosquitoes carrying Eastern Equine Encephalitis were detected in Michigan on July 3.

Traverse City is the ‘Cocaine Capital’ of the U.S., according to study

By Lee DeVito

Traverse City is the ‘Cocaine Capital’ of the U.S., according to study (2)

Why Marianne Williamson is running for president again in 2024

By Lee DeVito

Why Marianne Williamson is running for president again in 2024

Detroit part of national tour to promote electric vehicles, new EPA rules

By Farah Siddiqi, Michigan News Connection

The all-electric 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E.

Also in News & Views

Detroit part of national tour to promote electric vehicles, new EPA rules

By Farah Siddiqi, Michigan News Connection

The all-electric 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E.

At queer prom, a trio of Southwest Detroit teenagers cultivate belonging for LGBTQ+ youth

By Eleanore Catolico

Queer prom attendees pose with drag performer Jezebel’s Inferno.

Suppressing suppressors

By Clay Jones

Suppressing suppressors

The MAGAverse

By Tom Tomorrow

The MAGAverse
More

Digital Issue

July 5, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Threads icon Instagram Icon TikTok icon Apple News Icon LinkedIn icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us