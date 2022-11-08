Justice Department sent monitors to five Michigan cities, including Detroit, for Election Day

By on Tue, Nov 8, 2022 at 10:27 am

Polling station in Detroit.
Steve Neavling
Polling station in Detroit.

The Justice Department dispatched monitors to five cities in Michigan, including Detroit, to ensure compliance with federal voting rights laws on Election Day.

The decision comes amid growing concerns over voter intimidation and potential disruptions at polling locations.

Monitors from the DOJ’s Civil Rights Division sent monitors to 64 jurisdictions and 24 states.

The monitors will be in Detroit, Southfield, Pontiac, Flint, and Grand Rapids.

The Civil Rights Division is responsible for enforcing voting rights laws.

The monitors are tasked with responding to complaints about possible violations of voting rights laws.

Anyone who witnesses violations are asked to call 800-253-3931 and should also contact local election officials.

At least three groups led by election conspiracists are planning to challenge voters in Michigan on Tuesday.

A group called the Election Integrity Force plans to deploy election challengers to each county to search for voters they believe aren’t legally registered to vote. They will be armed with lists of ineligible voters. On its website, the Election Integrity Force brags about its “lawsuit to decertify the Michigan 2020 election.”

Another group, established by the America Project, an organization led by allies of former President Donald Trump, is recruiting citizen election monitors to observe drop boxes and voting sites. American Project encouraged poll watchers and challengers to attend trainings by Michigan Citizens of Election Integrity, another group that falsely claimed Detroit stole the 2020 election from Trump.

On Monday, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy pledged to prosecute anyone who threatens or intimidates voters.

“The right to vote is one of the most important functions of our Democratic system of government,” Worthy said in a statement. “We must be vigilant in protecting the rights of our citizens to be free from intimidation and the threat of harm. During these times it is necessary to show that we are committed to each voter’s ability to safely cast their vote regardless of their political affiliation, race, ethnicity, religion, gender or gender identity. Discrimination and threats will not be tolerated during our election process.”

