Support local journalism. Join the Metro Times Press Club.

It’s no mystery why COVID-19 deaths have risen in Michigan

These charts show that COVID-19 cases and deaths are higher in unvaccinated people

By on Wed, Jun 22, 2022 at 3:27 pm

click to enlarge A doctor wearing a mask to protect against COVID-10. - SHUTTERSTOCK
Shutterstock
A doctor wearing a mask to protect against COVID-10.

A new article from The Detroit News columnist Charlie LeDuff asks the question, "COVID deaths climb; does anyone care?"

LeDuff rightly notes that the pandemic is not over, and that Michigan's COVID-19 death rate has actually increased by 8% in the past year, with 15,821 COVID deaths from June 8, 2021, to June 7, 2022.

Meanwhile, according to LeDuff, COVID deaths in the United State have decreased by more than 16%, and about 13% in the Midwest.

LeDuff notes that despite the surge in deaths, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has declined to impose any restrictions or lockdowns. For the most part, everything is wide open in Michigan, though some businesses may still choose to require mask-wearing or proof of vaccination.

"Is there an acceptable death rate in Michigan, now that Gretchen E. Whitmer — and not Donald J. Trump — is up for re-election?" LeDuff wonders, while also emphasizing that he is not calling for a return to lockdowns.

He adds, "If there is some other explanation, state health officials haven't offered it. But they did send me a link to a vomit of useless data and charts."

While an explanation for why Michigan might be an anomaly in COVID-19 deaths cannot be found in this "vomit of useless data and charts," the document is clear about who is dying from COVID-19: The vast majority of COVID-19 deaths in the state are unvaccinated people.

One chart shows that 82.8% of deaths from Jan. 1, 2021 to Jan. 3, 2022, were people not fully vaccinated, or 10,916. That's compared to 17.2% of deaths, or 2,262, in fully vaccinated people.

MICHIGAN.GOV
michigan.gov

Another chart shows that in October, unvaccinated people were 4.3 times higher of risk for testing positive for COVID-19 and 13.2 times higher of risk for dying of COVID-19.

MICHIGAN.GOV
michigan.gov

Here's another infographic that makes clear the gulf between vaccinated and unvaccinated people.

MICHIGAN.GOV
michigan.gov

When Michigan opened back up from the shutdowns, the virus found hosts in the unvaccinated to replicate itself. While it's unfortunate that the current COVID-19 vaccines don't offer 100% protection, the data clearly shows they are effective in lowering the chance of infection and death. If Whitmer hasn't spoken out about this rise in COVID-19 deaths, it could be because her message is the same now as it was last year: get vaccinated, and wear a mask in public.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, or TikTok.

Tags:

About The Author

Lee DeVito

Leyland "Lee" DeVito grew up in the suburbs of Detroit, where he read Metro Times religiously due to teenaged-induced boredom. He became a contributing writer for Metro Times in 2009, and Editor in Chief in 2016. In addition to writing, he also supplies occasional illustrations. His writing has been published...
More
Scroll to read more Michigan News articles
Join the Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News & Views Slideshows

New Slideshow

Everything we saw at the 2022 Juneteenth Family Reunion in Southfield
Metro Detroiters march for Palestine on 74th anniversary of Nakba

Metro Detroiters march for Palestine on 74th anniversary of Nakba
Everyone we saw marching for reproductive rights in Detroit on Saturday

Everyone we saw marching for reproductive rights in Detroit on Saturday
Detroiters march for abortion rights

Detroiters march for abortion rights following news that ‘Roe v. Wade’ could soon be overturned

News & Views Slideshows

New Slideshow

Everything we saw at the 2022 Juneteenth Family Reunion in Southfield
Metro Detroiters march for Palestine on 74th anniversary of Nakba

Metro Detroiters march for Palestine on 74th anniversary of Nakba
Everyone we saw marching for reproductive rights in Detroit on Saturday

Everyone we saw marching for reproductive rights in Detroit on Saturday
Detroiters march for abortion rights

Detroiters march for abortion rights following news that ‘Roe v. Wade’ could soon be overturned

News & Views Slideshows

New Slideshow

Everything we saw at the 2022 Juneteenth Family Reunion in Southfield
Metro Detroiters march for Palestine on 74th anniversary of Nakba

Metro Detroiters march for Palestine on 74th anniversary of Nakba
Everyone we saw marching for reproductive rights in Detroit on Saturday

Everyone we saw marching for reproductive rights in Detroit on Saturday
Detroiters march for abortion rights

Detroiters march for abortion rights following news that ‘Roe v. Wade’ could soon be overturned

Trending

Trump-endorsed Michigan lawmaker wants to declare Jan. 6 as ‘Remembrance Day’

By Steve Neavling

State Rep. Steve Carra.

Nearly 40 years ago, a Metro Times reporter helped turn the killing of Vincent Chin into a movement for Asian American rights

By Lee DeVito

Helen Zia at a 1983 rally for Vincent Chin in Detroit.

Is it ‘sexual preferences’ or just plain racism?

By Dan Savage

Racism is a problem in the gay community, some people within are unfairly and cruelly marginalized, and we all need to confront our own prejudices.

Man found crushed to death inside an abandoned funeral home in Flint

By Steve Neavling

The Swanson Funeral Home in Flint was forced to close in 2017.

Also in News & Views

Michigan GOP state House bill would ban most abortions after conception

By Steve Neavling

Michigan State Capitol.

Nearly 40 years ago, a Metro Times reporter helped turn the killing of Vincent Chin into a movement for Asian American rights

By Lee DeVito

Helen Zia at a 1983 rally for Vincent Chin in Detroit.

Is it ‘sexual preferences’ or just plain racism?

By Dan Savage

Racism is a problem in the gay community, some people within are unfairly and cruelly marginalized, and we all need to confront our own prejudices.

Grifter recession

By Clay Jones

Grifter recession
More

Digital Issue

June 22, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us