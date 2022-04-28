Support local journalism. Join the Metro Times Press Club.

House GOP budget plan includes $750K that could go to defending Michigan’s 1931 abortion ban

The bill would also allocate state funds to ‘enhance election integrity’

By on Thu, Apr 28, 2022 at 9:30 am

click to enlarge Hundreds rally at the state Capitol for the MI Body MI Choice event on Oct. 2, 2021. - ALLISON R. DONAHUE
Allison R. Donahue
Hundreds rally at the state Capitol for the MI Body MI Choice event on Oct. 2, 2021.

A House Appropriations subcommittee approved a bill Tuesday that would allocate state funds to “enhance election integrity” and to help the Legislature defend a 1931 state law that makes abortion a felony.

Rep. Greg VanWoerkom (R-Norton Shores), the House Appropriations General Government Subcommittee chair, is the sponsor of House Bill 5783. The 2023 Fiscal Year General Government budget now advances to the full House Appropriations Committee. Michigan’s new budget year starts Oct. 1.

The bill includes creating a $10 million fund to replace outdated election equipment and another $10 million investment to train election staff and update voter rolls.

The Republican plan also includes funds to conduct a study to review Michigan’s election audit system compared to other states.

Since the 2020 election, many Republicans, both in Michigan and nationwide, have spread disproven conspiracies that former President Donald Trump won, even though he lost to President Joe Biden — and by more than 154,000 votes in Michigan.

Across Michigan, more than 250 state and local audits have confirmed the accuracy and integrity of Michigan’s election, and none have revealed any evidence of widespread voter fraud. A 2021 Senate Oversight Committee report also found no evidence of voter fraud.

“These are all necessary steps to give citizens confidence in elections moving forward,” VanWoerkom said in a statement Tuesday.

The budget plan also includes $750,000 for the Legislature to “defend the constitutionality of state laws.”

VanWoerkom said this “may become necessary if Attorney General Dana Nessel follows through on her pledge to not enforce a Michigan law banning abortion if a U.S. Supreme Court ruling affects Roe v. Wade.”

The future of the 1973 landmark decision, which declared abortion to be a constitutional right, is uncertain right now as the country waits for the Supreme Court to make a decision on another abortion case, Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.

If Roe is overturned, Michigan would fall back on a 1931 law that bans abortions in the state under all circumstances except to protect the life of the mother.

Nessel has vowed she won’t defend the state’s 1931 law. She also faces a Planned Parenthood lawsuit that seeks an immediate court order barring the attorney general from doing so.

Originally published by Michigan Advance. It was republished with permission.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, or TikTok.

Scroll to read more Politics & Elections articles
Join the Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News & Views Slideshows

Social Kitchen 225 E. Maple Rd., Birmingham; 248-594-4200; socialkitchenandbar.com Chicken and waffles are a brunch favorite, but at Social Kitchen, it’s more than a brunchtime entree — it’s also a cocktail. Social takes what we know about a typical old fashioned and elevates it by adding crispy fried chicken and a waffle biscuit. Photo via Google Maps

30 essential Detroit area brunches you should have tried by now
Opinions about Michigan that will get you canceled

Opinions about Michigan that will get you canceled
All the Detroit Tigers fans we saw celebrating Opening Day 2022

All the Detroit Tigers fans we saw celebrating Opening Day 2022
All the anti-war protesters we saw at the Stand With Ukraine rally in downtown Detroit

All the anti-war protesters we saw at the Stand With Ukraine rally in downtown Detroit

News & Views Slideshows

Social Kitchen 225 E. Maple Rd., Birmingham; 248-594-4200; socialkitchenandbar.com Chicken and waffles are a brunch favorite, but at Social Kitchen, it’s more than a brunchtime entree — it’s also a cocktail. Social takes what we know about a typical old fashioned and elevates it by adding crispy fried chicken and a waffle biscuit. Photo via Google Maps

30 essential Detroit area brunches you should have tried by now
Opinions about Michigan that will get you canceled

Opinions about Michigan that will get you canceled
All the Detroit Tigers fans we saw celebrating Opening Day 2022

All the Detroit Tigers fans we saw celebrating Opening Day 2022
All the anti-war protesters we saw at the Stand With Ukraine rally in downtown Detroit

All the anti-war protesters we saw at the Stand With Ukraine rally in downtown Detroit

News & Views Slideshows

Social Kitchen 225 E. Maple Rd., Birmingham; 248-594-4200; socialkitchenandbar.com Chicken and waffles are a brunch favorite, but at Social Kitchen, it’s more than a brunchtime entree — it’s also a cocktail. Social takes what we know about a typical old fashioned and elevates it by adding crispy fried chicken and a waffle biscuit. Photo via Google Maps

30 essential Detroit area brunches you should have tried by now
Opinions about Michigan that will get you canceled

Opinions about Michigan that will get you canceled
All the Detroit Tigers fans we saw celebrating Opening Day 2022

All the Detroit Tigers fans we saw celebrating Opening Day 2022
All the anti-war protesters we saw at the Stand With Ukraine rally in downtown Detroit

All the anti-war protesters we saw at the Stand With Ukraine rally in downtown Detroit

Trending

Complaints allege James Craig’s campaign fraudulently obtained signatures to get on ballot

By Steve Neavling

Retired DPD Police Chief James Craig.

Florida legislature’s abrupt elimination of Disney district is a mob shakedown by statute

By Jeffrey C. Billman

In any other context, the Florida legislature abruptly changing course and eliminating Reedy Creek — Disney’s own little fiefdom, essentially — might be a positive development.

Sometimes I wake up to my wife masturbating. Should I offer her a hand?

By Dan Savage

"Do I offer a hand (or a dick) the next time?"

U.S. House calls on Russia to release Novi resident Paul Whelan

By Steve Neavling

Michigan resident Paul Whelan is being detained in Moscow for alleged espionage.

Also in News & Views

Southwest Detroit’s bilingual ‘El Central’ Hispanic News under new ownership

By Darlene A. White

Southwest Detroit’s bilingual ‘El Central’ Hispanic News under new ownership (2)

Florida legislature’s abrupt elimination of Disney district is a mob shakedown by statute

By Jeffrey C. Billman

In any other context, the Florida legislature abruptly changing course and eliminating Reedy Creek — Disney’s own little fiefdom, essentially — might be a positive development.

How a ‘not qualified,’ overzealous judge just rewrote public health law as we know it

By Abdul El-Sayed

How a ‘not qualified,’ overzealous judge just rewrote public health law as we know it

Sometimes I wake up to my wife masturbating. Should I offer her a hand?

By Dan Savage

"Do I offer a hand (or a dick) the next time?"
More

Digital Issue

April 27, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us